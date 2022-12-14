2023 NFL Draft: Rakim Jarrett Declares for Draft

Read below for the latest on receiver prospect Rakim Jarrett

Rakim Jarrett of Maryland has decided to turn pro, officially declaring for the NFL Draft via social media.

"Jarrett is a quick, high-energy player who always looks for yards after the catch and is a threat to beat defenses downfield, but he is limited by his size and route tree."

A former five-star with an athletic profile that many teams will favor, Jarrett wasn't the most productive in his college career, but his traits are undeniable.

Proving both healthy and fit for pre-draft evaluations will be big for Jarrett as he looks to be selected on day two of the draft.

