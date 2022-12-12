2023 NFL Draft Risers and Fallers Throughout Season

College football has entered the bowl season, and awards have been given out. Now we have entered the first stage of draft season, where NFL teams are still jockeying for draft positions, and scouts are getting down to business trying to find their respective team’s next star. Though “Big Boards” were made before the season started, we have now seen the culmination of regular season games, and a lot has changed in the college football and 2023 NFL Draft landscape.

Now that the season is over, let’s look at where our rankings stand and who some of the big risers and fallers are from the beginning of the year. In a year with many surprises, we have seen a lot of fluctuation in where players stand. Players like Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker have dropped due to injury, and it will be very interesting to see where these players end up getting drafted, but that isn’t what we will focus on here. Other players like Notre Dame tight Michael Mayer started high and finished high because, like the late great Coach Dennis Green, “They are who we thought they were.” This is about the players we didn’t see coming and the ones we are surprised to see how far they fell.

Risers LB Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech: Just look at Wilson, and you will probably understand why he has skyrocketed up the rankings. He is a great example of your prototypical NFL pass rusher. Standing at over six feet six inches and weighing 276 pounds, he already has the size you want to see in a professional pass rusher. Now add his arm length and explosiveness, and you’re already making the opposing offensive linemen sweat. Wilson led the Red Raiders in sacks with seven and showed a lot of skill in the run game, too, amassing 61 tackles. He rose up the rankings so much because his talent finally caught up to his size, and he became a big problem for opponents. Not only does he have the speed and great first step to beat an offensive tackle off the line of scrimmage, but he also has incredible hands that, once he engages, can power you into your quarterback. Wilson also showed the ability to move inside and be a physical mismatch for interior linemen, using his length and power to overwhelm them. Wilson is a comparable prospect to Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau and should have the same skill to succeed. However, Wilson can play the 3-4 outside linebacker position, which Rousseau does not. CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois: There may not be another prospect in the country who had more of a meteoric rise than Witherspoon. Like the Illinois program, he came onto the scene this year in a big way. He has elite agility and mirroring skills to stay on the hip of opposing receivers. This was proven by Witherspoon’s 14 pass breakups and three interceptions, allowing him to become the first player in school history to be named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award. His very slender frame is the one concern in his game, but his willingness to be physical and tackle in the run game cancels that doubt. He can play at every cornerback position and will not take a dip in play, which is highly sought after in today’s NFL. He is excellent in zone coverage because he is a very smart player who can diagnose plays very fast, then makes decisive decisions, and uses his superb closing speed to stifle a receiver. He might be targeted if playing man coverage against a big, physical receiver and could be beaten in the matchup a few times. However, his tenacity and cover skills will always help him. Don’t be surprised if you hear his name called as a top 60 draft pick.

Fallers LB Noah Sewell, Oregon: Going into this season, Sewell was considered the top inside linebacker prospect after a 100-tackle season in 2021. Still, in retrospect, he was judged off of one season, and he never proved he deserved the high ranking. However, this year was extremely disappointing and a complete dud for him, only getting 55 tackles. Sewell only had that one big season, but he was so impressive his sophomore year that it was no surprise he garnered so much praise. It didn’t seem that Sewell improved any part of his game and maybe took a step back in some areas. He struggles to get off blocks, and opponents knew that because they attacked him in the run game, which derailed his entire season. Sewell also lacks coverage ability, and in today’s NFL, that is huge because most linebackers will be in coverage for a good amount of plays. The drop-off in his play this year was so extreme that it could be very difficult for him to get drafted. It was especially startling because Oregon was still a very talented team, so you would expect to see him pick up where he left off. If Sewell declares for this year’s draft, he will have the huge task of proving to teams that he has the will to be great and is a draftable player. EDGE Andre Carter II, Army: Regarding players who dropped in draft rank, we have to talk about Carter. Last season, he was a dominating force for the Army defense and could be an absolute game-wrecker for opposing offenses. His 15-and-a-half sacks were second in the country last season, making him one of the most highly touted prospects from a service academy in a long time. Unfortunately, Army as a whole had a down year, and defensively they gave up a lot of points, which affected Carter's output. It was also apparent that opponents figured out that the defense didn't have many answers and if they key on Carter and eliminate him from the equation. The thing that was very disappointing about Carter's season was that when the offense shut him down, he looked overwhelmed and unsure how to adapt his game. He always gave his best effort on the field, so that wasn't the problem; he just struggled to play outside his comfort zone. Luckily for Carter, you can't teach being six foot seven, so he will get looks at the next level. He needs to become a more well-rounded player. We know he can be a great pass rusher, but can he produce in other areas?

