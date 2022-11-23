2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback

It’s a good cornerback class with many great players, but the best of the bunch could be Banks. This season, he has put together fantastic film displaying elite man-to-man cover skills.

Banks will test off the charts at the combine, and he has ideal measurables for a number-one cornerback. Size, speed and fluidity to go along with shutdown film in the Big Ten will make Banks a coveted prospect.

There are very few holes in Banks’ game, and he has the upside to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Banks is having the season that could make him CB1 in this year’s class.