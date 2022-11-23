2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback
On this week’s edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at a first-round caliber cornerback, an SEC pass rusher and an under-the-radar quarterback with a lot of upside.
CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
It’s a good cornerback class with many great players, but the best of the bunch could be Banks. This season, he has put together fantastic film displaying elite man-to-man cover skills.
Banks will test off the charts at the combine, and he has ideal measurables for a number-one cornerback. Size, speed and fluidity to go along with shutdown film in the Big Ten will make Banks a coveted prospect.
There are very few holes in Banks’ game, and he has the upside to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Banks is having the season that could make him CB1 in this year’s class.
EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee
Few players have helped their draft stock more than Young this season. He has created consistent pressure week in and week out against some of the best tackles in the country.
Young plays with a non-stop motor, with really good bend and the ability to convert speed to power. No pass-rush rep is ever over for Young. He always finds a way to disrupt the quarterback.
Teams will also love how good Young is against the run, as he has been one of the best run defenders in the country this season. Not only that, when asked to drop into coverage, Young is fluid and instinctive.
He is a complete player who should start as a rookie.
QB Cameron Ward, Washington State
This quarterback class is wide open, and Ward is a player who could rise up draft boards. He has one of the best arms in the country, as he can make every throw. His velocity is fantastic, and he can fit the ball into tight windows.
As an athlete, Ward should test off the charts at the combine, and that athleticism shows up on the field. Ward is a legitimate threat with his legs and a great passer on the move. He can create outside of structure, and his running ability will help him early in his career.
Ward has as much upside as any other quarterback in the class, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see a team take him early on in the draft.
