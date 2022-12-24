NFL Draft: Tony Grimes Commits to Texas A&M

Read below for the latest on corner prospect Tony Grimes

A former five-star, Tony Grimes, has officially transferred to Texas A&M.

An imperial corner with all the tools to be a lockdown defender, Grimes could find himself atop Draft boards following another solid season.

Click here for the full scouting report on Tony Grimes

Grimes still has all the tools required for a true lockdown corner. Transferring to the SEC and one of college football's toughest divisions will test those traits.

Should grimes pass, expect him to be back at the top of the CB #1 conversation in the 2024 draft.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT