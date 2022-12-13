NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 14
The decorations are out, the Christmas music is playing, and the football is getting tighter by the game. All are signs that Christmas is fast approaching, meaning so are the NFL playoffs.
The pace and atmosphere around even the most trivial early window contests are noticeably different, with every snap feeling crucial.
That makes the plays these rookies are making even more respectable, with the playoff race still including most of the league.
So without further ado, here's the week 14 NFL Rookie Rewind.
Jameson Williams Goes Deep
A speed demon from Alabama, Williams made his NFL debut last week but saw a limited amount of snaps and even fewer targets.
This week was a little different, as he opened the game with a huge touchdown catch against the Vikings. It also happened to be his first career reception, foreshadowing what could be a very promising career.
The Lions run a staple cover three beater, with the boundary receiver running an over and Williams running a big post from the field. This places the post safety in conflict, and when he chooses the over route... Williams is left wide open for the score.
While he didn't have the biggest impact as the game went on, Williams is still only in his second game in the NFL. Having recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff, Williams has been working to get back to full strength.
With the Lions surging as of late (winners in five of their last six after Sunday) and quarterback Jared Goff playing some of the best football of his career, expect Williams to be on more highlight reels before we put a bow on this season.
Travon Walker-Strip Sack Specialist
Walker hasn't received the notoriety typical of most first-overall picks, but that doesn't mean he hasn't had an impact in his rookie campaign.
Seemingly getting better as a pass rusher every week, Walkers' hard work in developing his rush technique paid off today as the Jags upset the Titans in Nashville 36-22.
Set in a wide alignment outside of the tight end, the Titans even chip Walker here before he works through the contact and blows by the offensive tackle to light up Ryan Tannehill.
Walker was deemed a "traits" player, and the thought was while he's raw in his technique, his overall athletic profile could be developed into a star edge player.
After a slower start to the year, Walker is proving this notion true, making his remaining games must-watch in terms of his evolution as a pro prospect.
Aidan Hutchinson DROY?
We already highlighted one rookie Lion, but the play of Hutchinson helped seal the upset against Minnesota on Sunday.
The second-overall pick has been a menace in his rookie year, with clutch plays and performances throughout.
Today was no different, with Hutchinson recording what could be deemed a game-winning sack against Kirk Cousins.
Hutchinson is in a four-point stance, obviously aiming to get a jump on the pass-setting tackle. A pivotal down that Minnesota had to convert, Hutchinson explodes off the ball.
While the get-off is a big reason he won the rep, his hand usage at the top of his rush arch ends the short-lived battle between him and the offensive tackle, helping secure the sack.
Opposed to the aforementioned Travon Walker, these are the type of plays Hutchinson has been expected to make thanks to his NFL-ready technique.
The crafty hands and explosion will have to continue to show if Detroit wants to sneak into the playoffs, largely on the back of Aidan Hutchinson defensively.
Brock Might be Purdy Good
In his first career start on Sunday, Mr. Irrelevant was apt against the Bucs, making throws and reads with ease at home.
Purdy showed no rookie tendencies in a stellar first half, marching up and down the field for multiple scores against Tampa's defense.
The signing of Christian McCaffrey has proven fruitful for the 49ers. His pass-game versatility allows the offensive genius that is Kyle Shanahan to truly unleash his scheme.
The above touchdown is no exception, with McCaffrey tight-roping the boundary for six on his rail route. What is exceptional is the ball placement and poise of Purdy.
Staying the course amid pressure, Purdy drops the ball over the nearest defender and hits McCaffrey on the front pilon with precise location.
These throws were a commonality in Sunday's contest, proving that Purdy may be more than just a serviceable backup.
Unfortunately, things weren't all gravy for the 49ers losing their premier receiver Deebo Samuel. He was carted off after being rolled up on and unable to walk off the field.
Coach Shanahan would later say Samuel is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain that is not overly serious.
Overcoming injuries is nothing new to San Francisco (see Brock Purdy), but if they are to achieve their Super Bowl aspirations, it may take this level of play week-in-week-out from the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant.