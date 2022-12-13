NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 14

A speed demon from Alabama, Williams made his NFL debut last week but saw a limited amount of snaps and even fewer targets.

This week was a little different, as he opened the game with a huge touchdown catch against the Vikings. It also happened to be his first career reception, foreshadowing what could be a very promising career.

Click here to watch the touchdown catch.

The Lions run a staple cover three beater, with the boundary receiver running an over and Williams running a big post from the field. This places the post safety in conflict, and when he chooses the over route... Williams is left wide open for the score.

While he didn't have the biggest impact as the game went on, Williams is still only in his second game in the NFL. Having recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff, Williams has been working to get back to full strength.

With the Lions surging as of late (winners in five of their last six after Sunday) and quarterback Jared Goff playing some of the best football of his career, expect Williams to be on more highlight reels before we put a bow on this season.