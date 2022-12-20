NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 15
The NFL filled the drama meter over the weekend in the seemingly tightest playoff race in recent memory. With the league starting its annual Saturday takeover, the weekend's first game included a 36-33 Vikings win after being down 33-0 against the Colts.
This would only foreshadow the events to come, as the contests were theatrical throughout the afternoon window on Sunday. Close games, explosive plays, and game-changing turnovers define December football.
As NFL fans prepare to unwrap gifts across the country this week, let's start the holiday festivities early and unveil the top rookies in this week's rewind.
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 15
Brock and the Backyard Boys
In only his second start, Brock Purdy and the 49ers went into a hostile Seattle environment and won 21-13 on Thursday night.
Purdy is playing as if he's having fun with his buddies, tossing the ball around the yard without care. His poise and calmness in and out of structure have brought a new dynamic to the 49ers' offense.
Watch Purdy's first touchdown pass here.
This play is a nifty design by head coach Kyle Shanahan, but Purdy's execution is what makes it work. Watch the sell of his arm on the double pumps. This holds the linebackers initially, then redirects them, voiding the middle of the field.
He then delivers a subtle but accurate pass to a wide-open Geoge Kittle with off-platform footwork.
While it's far too early to anoint Purdy as the second coming of Steve Young, his mobility opens up the boot and naked portion of Shanahan's passing attack, directly feeding off his zone run scheme.
If Purdy can continue to play within his means, there's no reason to think this team can't make a run at the Super Bowl.
Don't Dare Kaiir
Buffalo welcomed Miami to a snowy venue in Orchard Park on Saturday night, narrowly escaping with a win, 32-29, on a last-second field goal.
The Bills 2022 first-round pick, Kaiir Elam, wasn't exactly in the giving mood despite it being the holiday season.
More than holding his own against the league's most dynamic group of wideouts, Elam likely cemented his role as the corner opposite of star Tre White.
Watch Elam's pass defense against Tyreek Hill here
Press-man against perhaps the fastest man in league history is a scary place to be for most corners. While Hill doesn't go vertical in his route, it still takes impressive technique to prevent the reception.
Watch Elam close the space between him and Hill at the top of his route, Elam plays through Hill's hip pocket and squeezes him to the boundary, using the field as leverage.
Buffalo has looked the part most of the year, still living as Super Bowl favorites across much of the nation. Questions have been raised around the health and play of their secondary, however, with some pointing to the unit as an "Achilles heel," if you will.
Well, with three of their four best members on the field and Taron Johnson in the slot, the defensive backs may turn into a strength due in large part to the play of rookie Kaiir Elam.
Kyle Hamilton Steals Santa's Sack
The Ravens came up short against the Browns 13-3 on Saturday, but evident by the score, it wasn't due to the defense, and certainly not Kyle Hamilton.
Hamilton's stat line doesn't do his impact justice, though it does speak to his versatility.
Whether it be roaming the box, playing in coverage, or being schemed up on simulated pressures, Hamilton is doing it all for the Ravens.
Watch Hamilton sack Deshaun Watson here.
Initially bumping out to cover the slot receiver and present a man coverage designation, Hamilton is blitzing from the field. When he comes clean off the edge, he's in the backfield before Nick Chubb, and Deshaun Watson can even sort things out.
Hamilton started the season slowly, but as the Ravens have learned his skillset and tinkered with his alignment, he has become a revelation in Baltimore.
The Ravens are still firmly in the playoff picture, with quarterback Lamar Jackson slated to return as soon as Christmas eve against Pittsburgh. A quiet contender, it will take defensive showings similar to Saturday for Hamilton and the Ravens to soar.
Houston.. May be a Problem
The Lions are red hot, winning three in a row after Sunday, and firmly in the mix as far as the playoffs are concerned.
While rookie edge defender Aidan Hutchinson has earned DROY talk, his first-year partner James Houston is breaking records in his own right.
The former Florida Gator turned Jackson State standout, Houston, has been a steal for the Lions since returning from injury.
Watch Houston sack Zach Wilson here.
Unblocked and unaccounted for, Houston will make teams pay for missed assignments, as seen above. While this sack comes off as easy, his quick adjustment to the split motion and nifty feet are just a few traits allowing him to flourish.
Off to the best statistical start a pass rusher has seen in the NFL. If Houston keeps this up, we may be talking about him as a superstar and leader of the Lions' renewal.
Hello Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux's first half against Washington would be a career game for most rookie pass rushers.
A true menace, Thibodeaux was no match for the Commander's offensive line. Winning with speed, power, and a combination of both, he displayed the talent many believed worthy of the first overall pick.
Watch Thibodeaux's strip-sack touchdown here.
This rep encapsulates the pass rush package you get with Thibodeaux. Starting in a two-point stance, he can explode off the ball, immediately putting the tackle on his heels as he threatens pocket width.
From there, he uses his built-up velocity and the tackles unbalanced set to shock his chest, rip through and get to the quarterback. But that's just where the fun starts.
He then swipes at the ball, finds it on the ground, scoops, and scores for six. Easily one of the best plays a rookie has made all year, Thibodeaux is coming along at his pace and showing why he will be a force in the league for some time.