NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 15

In only his second start, Brock Purdy and the 49ers went into a hostile Seattle environment and won 21-13 on Thursday night.

Purdy is playing as if he's having fun with his buddies, tossing the ball around the yard without care. His poise and calmness in and out of structure have brought a new dynamic to the 49ers' offense.

Watch Purdy's first touchdown pass here.

This play is a nifty design by head coach Kyle Shanahan, but Purdy's execution is what makes it work. Watch the sell of his arm on the double pumps. This holds the linebackers initially, then redirects them, voiding the middle of the field.

He then delivers a subtle but accurate pass to a wide-open Geoge Kittle with off-platform footwork.

While it's far too early to anoint Purdy as the second coming of Steve Young, his mobility opens up the boot and naked portion of Shanahan's passing attack, directly feeding off his zone run scheme.

If Purdy can continue to play within his means, there's no reason to think this team can't make a run at the Super Bowl.