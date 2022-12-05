Top Takeaways From Championship Saturday

TCU is coming off its best season in program history, and Duggan is a big reason why. The senior signal caller put in the work and improved as a player every year, culminating in a tremendous senior season. Not only was he a big-time player statistically for his team and with very few turnovers, but his leadership also shined in keeping TCU on the path to the playoffs. Even with all of that, Duggan was never someone who was talked about as a favorite for the Heisman, and if he was mentioned, it was as a courtesy because of the team he was on.

That changed after his performance in the Big 12 Championship. Duggan proved on a national stage just what kind of player he is with an incredibly inspiring performance. Being the second time the Horned Frogs played Kansas State, it was pretty clear the Wildcat defense figured them out. That is when Duggan took the game into his own hands and rushed for over 100 yards leading his team to a comeback that took the game to overtime.

Even though his team ultimately came up short, the toughness, leadership, and clutch performance he showed were phenomenal. At the end of the game, he honestly looked like he was in a battle for his life, as he had blood pouring from multiple places. If that doesn’t show what it takes to win a Heisman, then I have no idea what does.