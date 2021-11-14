NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

The following players have been invited to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

NFLPA Bowl

QB Chris Oladokun, SDSU

OL Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton

DT Jordan Jackson, Air Force

CB Julius Faulk, Delta State

S Anthony Blue, Newberry

S D'Anthony Bell, West Florida

