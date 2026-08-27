Updated Top 50 NFL Rookie Rankings: Training Camp's Biggest Risers and Fallers

NFL training camp is officially concluding, with Week 3 preseason finales scheduled for Saturday. The rookie class from the 2026 NFL Draft is running out of opportunities to make positive offseason impressions. We've learned a lot about these rookies throughout camp and the preseason.

Some rookies have taken complete advantage of this exploratory period. Others have proven they are facing rougher acclimations to pro football than first realized. We released our top 100 prospect rankings before the draft, but those rankings are being updated now that camp is essentially over.

We're taking everything we've learned about this rookie class throughout camp and exhibition, and applied those teachings via brand-new top 50 rankings. There are major risers and fallers. These are official rookie rankings heading into regular-season football.

2026 NFL Draft: Updated Top 50 Rookie Rankings After Training Camp

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love has been hampered by an injury throughout training camp, but he's still the most talented prospect in this draft class until proven otherwise.

2. David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

David Bailey has been as advertised for the New York Jets, consistently applying pressure as a pass rusher with athleticism and urgency.

3. Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

We ranked Caleb Downs at No. 2 overall during the predraft process, and it looks like the Dallas Cowboys got the steal of the draft by landing him with the 11th selection.

4. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza has looked like a franchise quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, even with some of the growing pains that have been evident during the preseason.

5. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

Arvell Reese has displayed a sideline-to-sideline skillset for the New York Giants, impressing his teammates and coaching staff with his athleticism and energy.

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mansoor Delane was limited at the beginning of camp with an injury, but he's looked like a potential shutdown cornerback since returning to the field.

7. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Teams overthought Rueben Bain Jr. throughout the process, as it appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a top-10 prospect at No. 15.

8. Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Sonny Styles needs to continue growing and learning, but there's still every reason to believe the Washington Commanders got a future Pro Bowl linebacker.

9. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Carnell Tate is going through a quiet stretch of camp with zero receptions in two preseason games, but he's occasionally dominated, and the Tennessee Titans will make him a focal point of Brian Daboll's passing attack.

10. Spencer Fano, OT, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are a mess, but they appear to have their franchise left tackle in Spencer Fano.

11. Francis Mauigoa, IOL, New York Giants

Francis Mauigoa has been reliable for the Giants throughout camp, and he'll do a stellar job protecting Jaxson Dart at right guard.

12. Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams made the controversial pick of the first round by selecting Ty Simpson at No. 13, but he has looked like a potential franchise quarterback during the preseason.

13. Vega Ioane, IOL, Baltimore Ravens

Vega Ioane has been plug-and-play for the Baltimore Ravens, which is exactly what we identified in his profile during the predraft process.

14. Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers

We were high on Monroe Freeling, but we're even higher now after his unexpected transition to right tackle has gone relatively seamless.

15. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

KC Concepcion has been dynamic and electric for the Browns throughout camp and the preseason; the rebuilding Browns should pepper him with targets.

16. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Akheem Mesidor has looked like a pro-ready edge rusher who will contribute meaningful snaps to the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

17. Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears

Dillon Thieneman didn't debut at Chicago Bears camp until mid August, but he's steadily improved while practicing with less hesitancy.

18. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The first second-round prospect to make an appearance, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling has been dominant during camp and the preseason.

19. Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

Blake Miller has been solid and reliable for the Detroit Lions, with clean feet in pass protection. He's exactly who he was at Clemson, and that's a compliment.

20. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

Kenyon Sadiq has been sidelined for the majority of camp with an injury setback, but he's trending towards being ready for Week 1, and he's still among the more talented prospects.

21. Max Iheanachor, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Max Iheanachor recently returned to practice after missing significant time, including both preseason games. He's still a potential franchise tackle, so we're rating him highly until proven otherwise.

22. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

We had a first-round grade on Denzel Boston, and everything we've heard from camp indicates the Browns got a steal in the second round.

23. Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans

Kayden McDonald will go down as an outstanding addition for the Houston Texans. His selfless play style will have a massive impact on DeMeco Ryans' defensive line.

24. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Most of Makai Lemon's offseason was derailed by a pesky hamstring injury, but he's still a talented prospect with designs on helping the Philadelphia Eagles replace A.J. Brown.

25. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price recently returned to practice, and he remains the favorite to be the Seattle Seahawks' lead ball carrier, replacing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in the backfield.

26. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

It appears that Jordyn Tyson's lengthy injury history should have impacted his predraft stock. The New Orleans Saints drafted him at No. 8 overall, but he's already sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury.

27. Keldric Faulk, DE, Tennessee Titans

Keldric Faulk recently avoided a bigger injury scare at Titans camp; the big-bodied defensive end continues to look like a defender head coach Robert Saleh will enjoy molding.

28. Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerback Chris Johnson has improved as camp has progressed forward. He'll take his bumps and bruises as a rookie starter for a rebuilding roster, but he's talented enough to survive.

29. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys won't ask too much of Malachi Lawrence as a rookie, but his athleticism and energy should be a real asset as a rotational pass rusher.

30. Kadyn Proctor, OL, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have a plan for Kadyn Proctor, who will start at guard with designs of possibly moving to tackle as a sophomore. We feel he was overdrafted at No. 12 overall.

31. Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The Caleb Downs selection was all about upside for the Minnesota Vikings. Banks' skill set is rough around the edges, but his developmental potential deserves patience.

32. Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Houston Texans

Keylan Rutledge was an excellent prospect-team fit for the Texans, who will appreciate his rugged approach as they attempt to establish the run on offense with David Montgomery and Woody Marks.

33. R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

R Mason Thomas has been productive and energetic for the Chiefs, and it looks like he'll have a legitimate role as a rotational rusher for Steve Spagnuolo.

34. Jake Golday, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings rookie linebacker Jake Golday has been extremely impressive during the preseason. Brian Flores is the perfect coach to utilize his flexible skill set.

35. Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots

Hopefully Caleb Lomu gets to spend his entire rookie season as a jumbo sixth lineman while developing behind the scenes. That's the plan the New England Patriots have in place, but injuries could always change things.

36. Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers

Brandon Cisse has received plenty of reps with the Green Bay Packers' first-team defense. The Packers needed to improve at cornerback this offseason, and Cisse should play regularly.

37. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Coach Saleh has a proven track record of developing linebackers. Anthony Hill Jr. has been super impressive at practice and the preseason, with an interception and sack in his last outing.

38. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Omar Cooper Jr. has occasionally struggled at camp, but the lightbulb is beginning to flicker. The Jets are better at the skill positions than they get credit for, so Cooper will have to earn every opportunity.

39. Colton Hood, CB, New York Giants

Colton Hood isn't listed as a starter on the Giants' depth chart, and he recently missed some practice sessions with a quad problem. Hood has a raw skill set, but the upside is undeniable.

40. Treydan Stukes, DB, Las Vegas Raiders

It didn't take Treydan Stukes long to earn first-team reps with the Raiders' defense. They desperately needed to improve the secondary this summer, so expect Stukes to play routine snaps.

41. Peter Woods, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Peter Woods has looked rough and raw throughout the preseason. The Chiefs should be patient with his development, but sharing a position room with Chris Jones should help.

42. Derrick Moore, EDGE, Detroit Lions

Derrick Moore looked energetic and athletic in his preseason debut, notching a strip sack. The Lions believe they finally have an appropriate running mate to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.

43. Chris McClellan, DT, Green Bay Packers

We thought Chris McClellan was being supremely underrated throughout the predraft process. The third-round defensive tackle is already practicing with the Packers' first-team defense. He's a pro-ready player.

44. Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keionte Scott was another draft weekend steal for the Buccaneers, because the NFL curiously still devalues slot defenders despite nickel essentially being the new base defense. Scott should totally thrive in Todd Bowles' defense.

45. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Ja'Kobi Lane is a big-time riser on this list. We had questions about his skill set during the predraft process, but he's been borderline dominant at Ravens camp. We'll be monitoring closely whether or not his offseason production translates.

46. Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Germie Bernard has been competing with Roman Wilson for reps in 11 personnel opposite DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. The Steelers wideout brings a different skill set to the table, and he should endear himself to Aaron Rodgers as a rookie.

47. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Jacob Rodriguez wore the green dot in a Dolphins preseason game, and is firmly competing for a starting role. His abilities in coverage are a work in progress, but he's a block-builder for an in-progress roster.

48. Cashius Howell, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Cashius Howell looked significantly bulkier in his preseason debut. He's looked like a work in progress for the Cincinnati Bengals, who don't necessarily need to overload his plate as a rookie.

49. Jake Slaughter, IOL, Los Angeles Chargers

Jake Slaughter just became more important to this Chargers offense following the Tyler Biadaaz injury. Whether at guard or center, Slaughter will definitely be a starter for Mike McDaniel's unit.

50. Markel Bell, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

We had questions about Markel Bell's foot speed during the predraft process, but he's admittedly looked outstanding for the Eagles this offseason. Perhaps the Eagles have Lane Johnson's heir apparent.