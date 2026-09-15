10 NFL Rookies Who Already Turned Heads With Huge Week 1 Debuts

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season gave us our first meaningful opportunity to assess the rookie class. Several players from the 2026 NFL Draft were named instant starters on depth charts heading into the campaign. We thoroughly assessed rookie performances across the league.

We've identified the 10 biggest and best rookie performances from Week 1 of the 2026 NFL campaign. Various rookies took immediate advantage. The following especially stood out.

10 Biggest Rookie Performances From Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

It did not take Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love long to make his impact. The No. 3 overall selection opened up the scoring versus the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for his first career touchdown on a five-yard run. As expected, it was a true timeshare in the backfield, with Tyler Allgeier getting a team-high 17 carries. Love produced 49 all-purpose yards and scored the Cardinals' only rushing touchdown in a stunning 26-14 win.

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

The Tennessee Titans couldn't block New York Jets EDGE David Bailey. Often rushing opposite right tackle JC Latham, the rookie No. 2 overall selection compiled four quarterback pressures and a sack. Bailey also drew a holding call on Latham, who was consistently outmatched. The Jets defense got after Cam Ward, and Bailey played a huge role.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

With Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs starting on the outside, rookie Antonio Williams is the slot receiver for the Washington Commanders' offense. The former Clemson standout hauled in four receptions, converting every target thrown his way to 64 yards and a touchdown. Williams ran outstanding routes and his touchdown came via an impressive grab with 1:04 left, plucking the ball before it hit the ground on a low throw to give the Commanders a chance to tie the game (they failed on the two-point conversion).

Josiah Trotter, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Have a day, Josiah Trotter. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker registered a pick-six touchdown and a sack in his debut. With the Bucs down two scores, Trotter stepped in front of a Joe Burrow pass and returned it 38 yards for a defensive score. His sack came on a designed stunt. The 46th overall selection made an instant impact.

Treydan Stukes, DB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders had the fourth-fewest interceptions (eight) last season. They drafted the versatile Treydan Stukes at 38th overall to play a role in their defensive backfield. Already leading 24-13 over the Miami Dolphins, Stukes recorded his first career interception on an ill-advised Malik Willis downfield pass. He's going to make a difference in the Raiders secondary this season.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

It was Miami Dolphins wideout Caleb Douglas who led all rookie receivers in Week 1. The 75th overall selection had five catches for 94 yards. It set a franchise record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in their debut. The rebuilding Dolphins are fully invested in developing talents like Douglas. Expect him to be involved every weekend.

Francis Mauigoa, RG, New York Giants

The New York Giants drafted Francis Mauigoa to help better protect quarterback Jaxson Dart. The starting right guard played a near-perfect game in Sunday Night Football's thrilling victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Mauigoa was not credited with allowing a single sack, pressure, hit, or hurry, according to Pro Football Focus. The hard-nosed lineman also strung together various dominant reps as a run blocker.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks need to run rookie running back Jadarian Price more in Week 2. Despite sharing the backfield with George Holani, it was Price who led the offense in rushing, gaining 52 yards via 10 carries. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry. By comparison, Holani produced just 3.6 yards per attempt. Hopefully the Seahawks have enough faith to hand the keys to their first-round playmaker.

Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

Blake Miller was among the most experienced and mature prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. Unsurprisingly, he walked right into the Detroit Lions' starting lineup at right tackle. Miller was good versus the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's overtime victory. The former Clemson standout allowed just one pressure and was consistently a net-positive up front.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

The Titans looked capable of earning another No. 1 overall pick in their abysmal showing versus the Jets. Rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was the lone bright spot. Hill recorded a team-high 16 tackles and was generally all over the field. He had a huge pass breakup that forced a field goal. He also appeared to have forced and recovered a fumble, but the referees oddly held up the on-field call of incomplete pass.