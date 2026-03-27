5 Players Who Boosted NFL Draft Stock Most With Pro Day Performance

The 2026 NFL Draft process is wrapping up the most notable week on the pro day circuit schedule. This week alone, programs like LSU, Miami, Auburn, Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Texas Tech, and Ohio State were among the programs to hold their annual pro day event. It offered NFL decision-makers another opportunity to witness the draft's top players perform on-field drills.

In some cases, prospects skipped the NFL Combine, making their pro day their only official pre-draft showcase. Several prospects took full advantage of the opportunity by boosting their pre-draft stock. We've identified five prospects in particular.

2026 NFL Draft: 5 Prospects Who Boosted Stock During Pro Day Circuit

Keionte Scott, DB, Miami

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) returns an interception for a touchdown during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NFL scouts were eager to watch Miami defensive back Keionte Scott perform after he declined an opportunity to participate at the NFL Combine. Scott did not disappoint at Miami's pro day. The versatile prospect ran the 40-yard dash in a reported 4.33 seconds, which would've tied for fourth-best among all defensive backs at the combine.

Scott is a flexible prospect who thrived at the nickel. His high football IQ led to 13 tackles for loss and two interceptions this past campaign. Size and positional value may prevent Scott from being a first-round selection, but he'll offer his NFL defense excellent value in the second round if he remains available.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was another top-ranking prospect who skipped physical participation at the NFL Combine. Delane saved his showcase for LSU's pro day. He proved worth the wait.

Delane ran a blazing-fast 4.35, captured here by the New Orleans Saints. The former Tigers standout established himself as the best cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Delane essentially guaranteed that he'll be a top-10 pick, with the Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals all qualifying as likely landing spots.

CB Mansoor Delane at LSU Pro Day:



4.35 in the 40-yard dash 👀 pic.twitter.com/hwWxC7VrKZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 23, 2026

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn wide receiver Skyler Bell was excellent at the NFL Combine. The Bronx native ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, and leaped a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1-inch broad jump. Bell expanded on those numbers at Connecticut's pro day earlier this week.

Bell completed the three-cone in a reported 6.65 seconds. Historical data indicates any receiver who completes the three-cone in under seven seconds increases their chances of being an impactful player at the next level. Bell also ran a near-90th percentile 4.11 short shuttle at UConn's athletic showcase.

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) after the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Delane wasn't the only showstopper at LSU's pro day. Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. also turned in a breathtaking performance. Perkins made scouts do a double take by running a 4.40, leaping a 35-inch vertical and 10-foot-4 broad jump, and he also posted 20 reps on the bench press.

The numbers were notable because Perkins did not work out at the combine. The redshirt junior was a highly impactful front-seven defender at LSU, recording 35.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles in his four seasons. Perkins uses acceleration and a well-timed downhill trigger to his advantage.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson threw the football smoothly at the Crimson Tide's pro day. It immediately broke that the New York Jets will work him out privately this week. The quarterback-needy Jets own four of the opening 44 selections in the NFL Draft.

It was the continuation of a strong pre-draft process for Simpson. He also threw the football flawlessly during on-field drills at the NFL Combine. Simpson utilized his pro day opportunity to gain traction as a potential first-round pick.