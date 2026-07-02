Ten Day-3 NFL Draft Picks With a Real Shot to Shock Everyone

Day Three of the 2026 NFL Draft provided all 32 organizations with opportunities to identify sleeper prospects. Some franchises navigated the board better than others. Finding long-term starters in Rounds 4-7 completely changes the trajectory of a draft class.

Some Day Three rookies will contribute immediately in 2026. Others are developmental prospects with starting-caliber upside. Either way, identifying appropriate value-pick opportunities in the latter portions of the draft improves the overall health of your roster.

Pairing the correct prospect-team fits changes everything. We've identified 10 Day Three rookies with the potential to develop into long-term starters. The following prospects will be remembered as the sleeper steals of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: 10 Day Three Rookies With the Potential to Become Starters

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos (Round 4, No. 108 overall)

The Denver Broncos got themselves a potential three-down back by selecting Jonah Coleman in the fourth round. The early pathway to relevant snaps is muddied by the presence of J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, but the Broncos obviously weren't totally satisfied with the state of the position. By 2027, Coleman and Harvey will be Sean Payton's one-two punch, and it wouldn't surprise us if the former is the lead back in the rotation.

Jadon Canady, CB, Kansas City Chiefs (Round 4, No. 109 overall)

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had consistency at the nickel corner position. Fourth-round rookie Jadon Canady may be the long-term solution to that problem. The former Oregon Ducks standout registered 18 pass breakups across 2024-25 while also previously playing at Tulane and Ole Miss. Canady plays with confidence and a high football IQ that allows him to attack the catch point. Steve Spagnuolo will appreciate his rep-by-rep approach.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, Buffalo Bills (Round 4, No. 126 overall)

Kaleb Elarms-Orr was extremely productive at TCU this past season, ranking ninth in the FBS with 130 tackles and a team-high 11 TFLs. If he brings that drive with him to the Buffalo Bills, he could quickly develop into a starting-caliber linebacker. Elarms-Orr is also very athletic, having run a 4.47 and leaped a 40-inch vertical at the NFL Combine. The Hayward, California native possesses a pro-ready frame with sideline-to-sideline speed.

Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers (Round 5, No. 144 overall)

The Carolina Panthers signed Luke Fortner to serve as a temporary solution at center. They drafted Sam Hecht in the fifth round to potentially be the long-term succession plan. Hecht was a two-year starter at Kansas State who went from walk-on prospect to highly technical starter. He plays the position with reliable hands, routinely landing his strike with timing and efficiency. He was arguably the steal of the interior offensive line class.

Beau Stephens, IOL, Seattle Seahawks (Round 5, No. 148 overall)

Beau Stephens will be starting at right guard for the Seattle Seahawks in 2027. Book it. The Seahawks have current starter Anthony Bradford in a contract year and they're extremely unlikely to re-sign him next offseason. They also whiffed on drafting Christian Hayes in 2024 and selected Stephens as a course correction. Coming from a blue-bood Iowa program, he's a blocker with a high-level understanding of leverage, spacing, and angles.

Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers (Round 5, No. 153 overall)

Jager Burton entered the NFL Draft as a fifth-year senior who made 47 consecutive starts. Given his experience and durability, it's no surprise that he managed to get first-team reps with the Green Bay Packers at OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The Packers have starting center Sean Rhyan on an extension, but Burton is versatile enough to play all three interior positions. That gives him a flexible route to playing time.

Keith Abney II, CB, Detroit Lions (Round 5, No. 157 overall)

The Detroit Lions recently released cornerback Terrion Arnold due to some serious legal-related allegations. That places even more emphasis on rookie cornerback Keith Abney II being a useful player. Abney successfully defended the boundary in college due to toughness and feistiness, but size deficiencies will likely force him to slide inside to nickelback. The Lions will be moving players around after having to cut Arnold, their 2024 first-round pick.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Round 5, No. 176 overall)

A position-high 36 wide receivers were selected during the 2026 NFL Draft, and Cyrus Allen is one that flew under the radar. That changed at Chiefs OTAs and minicamp. Injuries and absences at Chiefs camp (Rashee Rice) led to more opportunities for Allen at practice. The fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati took full advantage of his reps. The speedy Bearcats wideout projects favorably into the slot position as a field stretcher.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders (Round 6, No. 187 overall)

No Day Three rookie made a bigger impression during offseason workouts than Washington Commanders running back Kaytron Allen. The Commanders also have Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the backfield, but Allen will force entry into the rotation if he keeps trending in this direction. His physical stature and punishing style at 216 pounds should especially thrive once the pads come on at training camp.

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Round 6, No. 197 overall)

Many thought the Los Angeles Rams would take a wide receiver in the first round, but they shocked the world by going with quarterback Ty Simpson. With Davante Adams in a contract year, Les Snead and Sean McVay didn't address the position until nabbing CJ Daniels with a sixth-round pick. Daniels is an extremely savvy route runner. His feeling for spacing and tempo will allow him to get open in McVay's offense.