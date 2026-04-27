Every Important Moment That Happened in Round 5-7 of the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft concluded with plenty of drama and surprises. Day 3 saw rounds 4-7 welcome sleeper picks and even a veteran trade. Teams that maximize late-round opportunities find themselves winning the NFL Draft.

Our Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Steals Board captured those moments. Some of the biggest occurrences included surprise quarterback picks. We've identified every important moment that happened around the NFL during Rounds 5-7.

2026 NFL Draft: Every Important Moment That Happened in Round 5-7

Sonny Styles' brother got drafted

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles (DB50) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was one of the high-profile prospects in this class. He went No. 7 overall to the Washington Commanders. His brother, safety Lorenzo Styles Jr., was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round with the 172nd pick. The ex Buckeyes standout was a legitimate NFL prospect in his own right, having run the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.27) among all prospects at the NFL Combine.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted a quarterback

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the NFL Draft with good quarterback depth. They have veterans Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee behind $255 million starter Jalen Hurts. None of that prevented them from drafting former North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton in the fifth round. Payton is a raw one-year starter who produced 29 touchdowns as a dual-threat signal caller in 2025. He needed to go somewhere established for the sake of his development, so Philadelphia should end up as a good landing spot.

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Tyree Wilson

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) speaks to the media during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

With a new coaching staff in Las Vegas, the Raiders decided to admit defeat on former top-10 bust Tyree Wilson. The defensive end was traded to the New Orleans Saints along with a seventh-round selection for a fifth-rounder, which the Raiders used on Arizona safety Dalton Johnson at No. 150 overall. Wilson never met expectations after being picked 7th overall in 2023, but he has developed into a useful, versatile player. He'll make a positive impact for the Saints.

The Cleveland Browns drafted another quarterback

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns famously drafted two quarterbacks last year in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. With seemingly weekly drama, both Sanders and Gabriel made starts as rookies. This offseason promises to welcome more drama, with Deshaun Watson apparently back in the mix. The crowded nature of the quarterback room didn't prevent the Browns from drafting former Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the first selection of the sixth round. Green is nowhere near a finished product, but he's one of the most athletic pivots we've ever seen at the NFL Combine, after he ran 4.36, and leaped a 43-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump.

Eli Heidenreich made everyone cry

Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen slotback Eli Heidenreich (22) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Army Black Knights during the second half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Navy running back Eli Heidenreich was a late-round sleeper prospect throughout this process. He established himself as a legitimate talent while playing for and serving the United States Naval Academy. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who hosted the NFL Draft, selected Heidenreich with the 230th selection in the seventh round. A Pittsburgh native who attended Mt. Lebanon High School in Pennsylvania, he walked the stage in full duty gear with tears in his hands. It was arguably the coolest moment of the entire draft.

Garrett Nussmeier finally got drafted

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Some had LSU's Garrett Nussmeier as the third-or-fourth-best quarterback in this draft. He ended up being the 10th and final one drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 249 overall, with quarterbacks who obviously possess less talent like Behren Morton and Athan Kaliakmanis coming off the board before him. Medical checks at the NFL Combine discovered that Nussmeier had been playing with a cyst on his spine, leading to consistent discomfort. Those results directly led to his draft-weekend slide.

The Uar Bernard story has its payoff

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman looks on prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Discovered by the media late in the process, Uar Bernard is a developmental prospect hailing from Abuja, Nigeria. He's a product of the same International Player Pathway program that produced Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. Considering the Eagles' have reaped major rewards for selecting Mailata in the seventh round (2018), it's no surprise to see them roll the dice again with Bernard. The Nigerian native Bernard has never played organized football, but went viral for showcasing an elite combination of size and explosiveness at the IPP pro day in March, where he ran the 40-yard dash in an unfathomable 4.63 seconds at 306 pounds.