Biggest NFL Draft Steals in Round 5: Quietly Set to make Teams Look Foolish

The 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday with Rounds 4-7. Finding late-round value in the final four rounds separates winning organizations from losing ones. Several low-key sleeper picks were made, and our NFL Draft Steals Board provided real-time analysis for the underdog selections that mattered most.

Having fully dissected Saturday's happenings, the fifth round was especially fruitful for late-round talents. A number of franchises took advantage of the prospects available. We've identified our eight favorite selections in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft: Biggest Steals in the Fifth Round

141. Houston Texans: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans began the fifth round with a bang, selecting former USC safety Kamari Ramsey. The Texans have routinely found late-round defensive backs with terrific versatility and they've done it again with Ramsey. He played nickel on a full-time basis for the Trojans throughout 2025. Durability is a concern, but if he stays healthy, DeMeco Ryans will find ways to deploy him.

144. Carolina Panthers: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers signed Luke Fortner in free agency to play center this season. He's a short-term solution until they find a young player with higher upside. They may have found just that in Kansas State center Sam Hecht at No. 144 overall. A two-year starter, Hecht is a steady performer who plays the position with outstanding technique, often winning the leverage battle.

148. Seattle Seahawks: Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa

Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are three guarantees in life. Death, taxes, and Iowa producing offensive linemen. The Seattle Seahawks have found another gem from the Hawkeyes' factory, drafting Beau Stephens at No. 148. That feels notable with Seahawks starting right guard Anthony Bradford entering a contract year. Stephens looked most comfortable when executing outside zone concepts, which he'll find plenty of in offensive coordinator Brian Fleury's playbook.

152. Denver Broncos: Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos entered the NFL Draft needing upgrades at tight end. They did not address the position early, but found an absolute gem in fifth-round pick Justin Joly. Joly is an undersized and compact pass catcher with the athletic traits required to quickly endear himself to Bo Nix. He's a former wide receiver and it shows up in his route running.

154. San Francisco 49ers: Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

Linebacker Jaden Dugger during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger turned a lot of scouting heads for his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He was flying around with the same range and playmaking ability that led to him recording a Sun Belt-high 125 tackles this past season. Dugger is a former wide receiver, and his rawness at the position occasionally shows up on tape, but the San Francisco 49ers could have a steal if they're patient with his development.

162. Baltimore Ravens: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers (DB28) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The NFL tends to underdraft nickel corners whose size deficiencies force them to play inside, but they also ask a lot of them nowadays. Chandler Rivers' 5-foot-9 frame likely pushed him to Day 3, but his tape is excellent. Rivers, a four-year contributor and 45-game starter at Duke, defends slot receivers with short-area quickness, ball skills, and terrific route recognition and anticipation.

163. Minnesota Vikings: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Demmings is an intense cornerback who thrives when asked to play with physicality in press-man coverage. That makes him an excellent fit for the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The 6-foot-1 Demmings is a good-sized prospect who displayed athleticism at the NFL Combine by running a 4.41 and leaping a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump.

165. Tennessee Titans: Nicholas Singelton, RB, Penn State

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) stands on the field following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Former Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton is a super explosive athlete who was stuck on a dysfunctional offense (and program) in 2025. He needs to improve his vision and processing to fully meet his potential at the next level, but the baseline traits are exciting. Tennessee Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are entering contract years, so Singleton could have an opportunity to carve out a long-term role for himself.