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NFL Draft Late Round Value Picks: Quarterback

Late-round value quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Justin Melo

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft does not feature a deep class of quarterback prospects. The overwhelming expectation is that the Las Vegas Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. After that, we may not see another quarterback selected during the opening round.

Alabama's Ty Simpson is the fringe first-round quarterback. LSU Garrett's Nussmeier will probably be the third signal-caller drafted. From there on out, quarterback-needy teams will be attempting to identify the late-round value picks.

Not every class has a Dak Prescott or Brock Purdy. Nonetheless, teams will roll the dice on late-round quarterbacks hoping to find an underrated gem. We've identified which quarterbacks have the potential to develop into a steal.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Quarterback Value Picks

Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Cole Payton - North Dakota State
North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cole Payton (9) searches for an opening to pass the ball during a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. / Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Payton may get selected too early to qualify for this list post-draft, but until further notice, the FCS quarterback is considered a potential steal. Scouts are intrigued by Payton. He's an inexperienced one-year starter, but performed admirably in the spotlight.

Payton threw for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback rushed for 777 yards and 13 additional scores. Payton's mechanics are a work in progress, but he'll be a shrewd developmental option for a team without a long-term solution at quarterback.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Drew Allar - Penn State
Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) stands on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State's Drew Allar is arguably the most naturally gifted quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. His raw talents were displayed at the NFL Combine. Allar had one of the most impressive throwing sessions of any participating quarterback.

Allar's mechanics are currently erratic and chaotic. Accuracy and decision making falter when under pressure in the pocket. Allar was once considered a potential first-round pick. A disappointing 2025 season that ended in injury derailed his stock, potentially making him a late-round value selection.

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Cade Klubnik - Clemson
Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is another late-round option in this draft who failed to meet expectations. The Austin, Texas native was excellent in 2024, throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns. Klubnik took a disappointing step backwards this past season, managing just 16 passing scores.

Klubnik is athletic enough to navigate pressure in the pocket by extending plays. At his best, Klubnik delivers a catchable ball while showing good anticipation in a rhythm and timing offense. Inconsistent accuracy becomes an issue when he falls out of rhythm.

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Jalon Daniels - Kansas
Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; East quarterback Jalon Daniels (15) looks on during the first half against the West at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is among the more experienced options in the NFL Draft as a sixth-year senior. There's no questioning the arm talent on tape. Daniels can hit vertical throws with decent anticipation.

Daniels has a tendency to force ill-advised throws into tight windows, proven by his 19 interceptions in 2024-25. With 400-plus rushing yards in three separate seasons, Daniels possesses enough athleticism to occasionally create something out of nothing. He has long-term backup quarterback potential.

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Justin Melo
JUSTIN MELO

Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.

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