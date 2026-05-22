Winning the NFL Draft: Five Sleeper Day 3 Picks With Real Roles in 2026

Day Three of the 2026 NFL Draft presented all 32 organizations with chances to make late-round value picks. Identifying the appropriate hidden gems in Rounds 4-7 can make-or-break a draft class. Several teams took advantage of opportunities to acquire sleeper prospects.

Those opportunities extend to undrafted free agency. OTAs have begun for several teams around the league, and mandatory minicamp is soon approaching. Rookies have started mixing in with veterans at practice, leading to early position battles.

Offseason competition will lead to Day 3 prospects capturing rookie roles for themselves. We've identified five latter-round picks with realistic pathways to relevancy in Year One. Don't sleep on the following rookies heading into 2026.

2026 NFL Draft: Sleeper Day 3 Picks Who Will Contribute Right Away

Jermod McCoy, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Jermod McCoy was viewed as a top-10 overall talent who slid all the way to 101st overall due to an alleged long-term medical concern over a knee condition. The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't pass on a first-round prospect in the fourth round. McCoy's Year One role will ultimately depend on his health and availability, but the Raiders could use help at cornerback. He should enter camp competing with raw sophomore corner Darien Porter for playing time opposite boundary starter Eric Stokes.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Elijah Sarratt (WO34) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens decided against bringing back Isaiah Likely and don't appear interested in re-signing DeAndre Hopkins either. They had to replace that passing-down production via the NFL Draft. They responded by drafting Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lane was drafted first, but Sarratt projects to an earlier role due to his versatility. The current plan is to promote sophomore Devontez Walker to WR3. Walker had just six catches as a rookie (for 136 yards and three touchdowns!). Both rookie wideouts should play in Baltimore immediately.

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive back Keionte Scott (DB29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

We've reiterated that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arguably got the biggest Day 3 steal of the entire NFL Draft when they selected Keionte Scott at No. 116 overall. A versatile nickel corner and specialized safety hybrid, he could play a variety of roles for Todd Bowles' secondary. The Buccaneers have Tykee Smith, Jacob Parrish and Antoine Winfield Jr. at safety and nickel, but Scott is flexible enough to realistically back up all three spots, meaning he should get on the field as a rookie.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers could begin the 2026 season without star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 campaign. General manager Brian Gutekunst used his third draft pick on former Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton. The Packers may be in the sumer market for a veteran option, but Dennis-Sutton features a pro-ready frame and he's an urgent, energetic early-down edge setter. It's fairly easy to project him into an immediate role.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III to a lucrative three-year, $43 million contract that made him the third-highest paid back in the NFL on an annual basis. Walker has dealt with injury issues throughout his career and is most effective when sharing the backfield. He only out-snapped Zach Charbonnet 498-490 during the regular season. He needs a change-of-pace partner, and fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson projects as that guy. Johnson should quickly supplant Emari Demarcado and Brashard Smith for the RB2 role at training camp this summer.