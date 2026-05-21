10 Sleeper UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs (And Why They Could Turn Heads)

Roughly one-third of the NFL began Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week. It represents a big-time opportunity for 2026 NFL Draft rookies to make an impression while practicing alongside their veteran teammates. It also means pathways to 53-man rosters for undrafted rookies are beginning to be carved out.

A number of NFL Draft sleeper prospects will start turning heads and proving they belong. With OTAs in full-swing for various organizations, we've identified 10 undrafted free agents who are worth monitoring at practice. The following prospects can start competing for roster roles.

NFL OTAs: Undrafted Sleepers Who Can Start Turning Heads

Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Nadame Tucker (DL61) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After failing to establish himself at the University of Houston, Nadame Tucker transferred to Western Michigan and exploded. The athletic pass rusher recorded 14.5 sacks this past season. After going undrafted, the Los Angeles Chargers signed him to a contract that contained $287,500 in guarantees, according to Spotrac. The Chargers are fairly loaded at EDGE, but Tucker should compete for a 53-man roster spot, starting with a strong showing at OTAs.

Taurean York, LB, Denver Broncos

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Taurean York led Texas A&M in tackles in back-to-back seasons with more than 150 combined takedowns. Sources indicate the Denver Broncos would have drafted linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. had the Tennessee Titans not traded up right in front of them. The linebacker-needy Broncos didn't draft one until making Red Murdock Mr. Irrelevant. They signed York to a massive undrafted contract that contains $325,000 in practical salary guarantees.

Michael Trigg, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Baylor tight end Michael Trigg is an athletic pass catcher with shocking arm length and above-average speed. Trigg runs routes like a big wide receiver with initial quickness that threatens open-field space. He is a mismatch nightmare for both linebackers and defensive backs in coverage. Alleged character concerns contributed to him going undrafted, but the Dallas Cowboys made him an aggressive offer that totaled $280,000 in guarantees.

Logan Fano, DE, Cleveland Browns

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Logan Fano (97) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Logan Fano was incredibly productive at Utah in 2025. The Spanish Fork native recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks. He features a pro-ready frame with impressive size and strength. According to Spotrac's tracker, the Cleveland Browns gave him the third-highest salary guarantee of any undrafted player at $310,000. Fano should manage to compete for a roster spot after already impressing at rookie minicamp.

Rene Konga, DT, Miami Dolphins

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga (90) sacks Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada native Rene Konga was an interesting pre-draft scouting assignment. He failed to make an impact at Rutgers from 2020-2023, but found his footing after transferring to Louisville in 2024. In two modest seasons with the Cardinals, he notched 49 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and four sacks. Konga is a freak athlete who ran 4.78 and leaped a 10-foot-2 broad jump at 299 pounds at Pro Day. The Miami Dolphins saw enough developmental upside to offer him $277,500 in guarantees.

Caden Barnett, IOL, Chicago Bears

Dec 30, 2022; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Caden Barnett (72) against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2022 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears' most popular undrafted signing was former Wyoming interior offensive lineman Caden Barnett. He was a three-year starter with good tape and impressive athletic testing that included a 5.05 (40) and 31-inch vertical at 316 pounds. Barnett is experienced with a variety of concepts, but especially projects as a natural fit for Ben Johnson's zone-based scheme. The Bears are looking for better inside depth, which is why they gave him $277,500 in guarantees.

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) stands over TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Jevon McIver Jr. (20) after Caldwell scores a touchdown during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The latest Rashee Rice news should create opportunities for the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie wide receivers (there's a bunch of them) at OTAs and mandatory minicamp. One of the benefactors should be undrafted wideout Jeff Caldwell. A developmental talent who needs reps, Caldwell is 6-5, 216 pounds, ran a 4.31 at the NFL Combine, and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. The Chiefs need to spend OTAs and upcoming camps exploring his potential.

Bishop Fitzgerald, DB, Tennessee Titans

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans need better depth behind starting safeties Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. They didn't draft one, which increases Bishop Fitzgerald's chances of making the roster. The versatile undrafted safety out of USC was a ballhawk in college, accumulating 16 interceptions from 2022-2025 across three different programs. Fitzgerald absolutely should have been drafted, and the Titans gave him more than $265,000 in guarantees.

Dillon Wade, IOL, Green Bay Packers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn offensive lineman Dillon Wade (OL52) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers love versatility and experience on the offensive line. Former Auburn blocker Dillon Wade checked a lot of boxes in undrafted free agency for GM Brian Gutekunst. Wade started 48 career college games, primarily at left tackle and left guard. The Packers, who gave him $215,000 in salary guarantees, will probably keep him inside during OTAs where he'll begin his mission to make the 53-man roster.

Alan Herron, OT, New Orleans Saints

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins offensive linenam Alan Herron (71) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints would love to see undrafted offensive tackle Alan Herron develop into their swing option behind starters Kelvin Banks Jr. and Taliese Fuaga. Herron signed a hefty contract containing $272,500 in guarantees. The former Maryland standout and Senior Bowl participant is a traits-based prospect with just two years of FBS experience after previously playing at Shorter University. The Westmoreland, Jamaica native has NFL size and length, and the Saints will attempt to develop his technique at OTAs.