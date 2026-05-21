10 Sleeper UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs (And Why They Could Turn Heads)
Roughly one-third of the NFL began Organized Team Activities (OTAs) this week. It represents a big-time opportunity for 2026 NFL Draft rookies to make an impression while practicing alongside their veteran teammates. It also means pathways to 53-man rosters for undrafted rookies are beginning to be carved out.
A number of NFL Draft sleeper prospects will start turning heads and proving they belong. With OTAs in full-swing for various organizations, we've identified 10 undrafted free agents who are worth monitoring at practice. The following prospects can start competing for roster roles.
NFL OTAs: Undrafted Sleepers Who Can Start Turning Heads
Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers
After failing to establish himself at the University of Houston, Nadame Tucker transferred to Western Michigan and exploded. The athletic pass rusher recorded 14.5 sacks this past season. After going undrafted, the Los Angeles Chargers signed him to a contract that contained $287,500 in guarantees, according to Spotrac. The Chargers are fairly loaded at EDGE, but Tucker should compete for a 53-man roster spot, starting with a strong showing at OTAs.
Taurean York, LB, Denver Broncos
Taurean York led Texas A&M in tackles in back-to-back seasons with more than 150 combined takedowns. Sources indicate the Denver Broncos would have drafted linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. had the Tennessee Titans not traded up right in front of them. The linebacker-needy Broncos didn't draft one until making Red Murdock Mr. Irrelevant. They signed York to a massive undrafted contract that contains $325,000 in practical salary guarantees.
Michael Trigg, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Former Baylor tight end Michael Trigg is an athletic pass catcher with shocking arm length and above-average speed. Trigg runs routes like a big wide receiver with initial quickness that threatens open-field space. He is a mismatch nightmare for both linebackers and defensive backs in coverage. Alleged character concerns contributed to him going undrafted, but the Dallas Cowboys made him an aggressive offer that totaled $280,000 in guarantees.
Logan Fano, DE, Cleveland Browns
Logan Fano was incredibly productive at Utah in 2025. The Spanish Fork native recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks. He features a pro-ready frame with impressive size and strength. According to Spotrac's tracker, the Cleveland Browns gave him the third-highest salary guarantee of any undrafted player at $310,000. Fano should manage to compete for a roster spot after already impressing at rookie minicamp.
Rene Konga, DT, Miami Dolphins
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada native Rene Konga was an interesting pre-draft scouting assignment. He failed to make an impact at Rutgers from 2020-2023, but found his footing after transferring to Louisville in 2024. In two modest seasons with the Cardinals, he notched 49 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and four sacks. Konga is a freak athlete who ran 4.78 and leaped a 10-foot-2 broad jump at 299 pounds at Pro Day. The Miami Dolphins saw enough developmental upside to offer him $277,500 in guarantees.
Caden Barnett, IOL, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears' most popular undrafted signing was former Wyoming interior offensive lineman Caden Barnett. He was a three-year starter with good tape and impressive athletic testing that included a 5.05 (40) and 31-inch vertical at 316 pounds. Barnett is experienced with a variety of concepts, but especially projects as a natural fit for Ben Johnson's zone-based scheme. The Bears are looking for better inside depth, which is why they gave him $277,500 in guarantees.
Jeff Caldwell, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
The latest Rashee Rice news should create opportunities for the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie wide receivers (there's a bunch of them) at OTAs and mandatory minicamp. One of the benefactors should be undrafted wideout Jeff Caldwell. A developmental talent who needs reps, Caldwell is 6-5, 216 pounds, ran a 4.31 at the NFL Combine, and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. The Chiefs need to spend OTAs and upcoming camps exploring his potential.
Bishop Fitzgerald, DB, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans need better depth behind starting safeties Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. They didn't draft one, which increases Bishop Fitzgerald's chances of making the roster. The versatile undrafted safety out of USC was a ballhawk in college, accumulating 16 interceptions from 2022-2025 across three different programs. Fitzgerald absolutely should have been drafted, and the Titans gave him more than $265,000 in guarantees.
Dillon Wade, IOL, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers love versatility and experience on the offensive line. Former Auburn blocker Dillon Wade checked a lot of boxes in undrafted free agency for GM Brian Gutekunst. Wade started 48 career college games, primarily at left tackle and left guard. The Packers, who gave him $215,000 in salary guarantees, will probably keep him inside during OTAs where he'll begin his mission to make the 53-man roster.
Alan Herron, OT, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints would love to see undrafted offensive tackle Alan Herron develop into their swing option behind starters Kelvin Banks Jr. and Taliese Fuaga. Herron signed a hefty contract containing $272,500 in guarantees. The former Maryland standout and Senior Bowl participant is a traits-based prospect with just two years of FBS experience after previously playing at Shorter University. The Westmoreland, Jamaica native has NFL size and length, and the Saints will attempt to develop his technique at OTAs.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL