These 9 NFL Draft Steals Could Embarrass Critics Very Quickly

Identifying sleeper opportunities in the 2026 NFL Draft is what separates great drafts from average ones. Taking advantage of falling prospects in Rounds 4-7 makes the difference. Several organizations navigated those challenges better than others.

Finding hidden gems, developmental talents, and future starters on Day Three of the NFL Draft keeps rosters healthy and prepared to replace aging assets. We believe there were a ton of prospects available in those latter rounds capable of helping and contributing. We've singled out nine late-round picks that will quickly outperform their draft slot and prove the pre-draft critics wrong.

2026 NFL Draft: Late-Round Sleeper Picks Ready to Prove Critics Wrong

Jadon Canady, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jadon Canady could contribute as a nickel this season. He's an experienced, mature, athletic cover-man with terrific instincts. Canady was energetic, aggressive, and confident in coverage for Oregon this past season. He'll fight at the catch point with intentions to generate takeaways and pass breakups. The Chiefs got themselves a late-round value steal at No. 109 overall.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton (DL36) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton is a high-floor run defender who is tough and competitive. The former Penn State standout sets hard edges on early downs and helps his teammates earn pass-rushing opportunities. Effort, active hands, and sheer power are at the forefront of his pass-rushing arsenal. Dennis-Sutton has a limited athletic ceiling as a pass rusher, but effort on money downs with a run-stopping floor will make him a legitimate contributor for the Green Bay Packers.

Devin Moore, CB, Dallas Cowboys

May 1, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore (29) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Former Florida cornerback Devin Moore suffered various injuries in college that limited his appearances. When available, the Naples native is long and competitive with ideal size and frame. Moore is 6-3, 198 pounds with near 32-inch arms. That length shows up with a combativeness at the catch point. He started 11 contests this past campaign with 35 tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions. The Dallas Cowboys are looking for aggression in a new-look secondary, so there's opportunity for reps.

Connor Lew, IOL, Cincinnati Bengals

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Connor Lew was arguably the top-ranked center prospect before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. Naturally, that impacted his pre-draft stock. The Cincinnati Bengals got themselves a steal in the fourth round at No. 128 overall. Lew is quick and athletic with a strong core to match traits with traits inside. He projects as a future starter in Cincinnati, which is great because current starter Ted Karras is 33 years old.

Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From one center prospect to another, Sam Hecht is an excellent fit for what Dave Canales runs with the Carolina Panthers. They have a short-term solution at the position in Luke Fortner. Hecht could redshirt as a rookie while preparing to take over the starting role in 2027. The ex Kansas State standout is an athletic and technical blocker who shines when asked to block in space. He lacks length, but added play strength would fill out his skill set nicely.

Justin Joly, TE, Denver Broncos

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Justin Joly is a compact and athletic tight end prospect who used to play wide receiver. His background pops on tape in his ability to consistently separate from single-man coverage. Joly is undersized, but his athletic traits allow him to uncover. He recorded a team-high with 49 receptions this past season with 489 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll be a moveable "F" for Sean Payton's and Bo Nix's Denver Broncos.

Keith Abney, CB, Detroit Lions

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions signed Roger McCreary to a short-term contract to help them at nickel cornerback this season. They also drafted Keith Abney in the fifth round, who should develop into a future contributor there. Abney was feisty and aggressive enough to thrive as a college boundary corner despite measuring in at 5-foot-9 and 187 pounds. Size deficiencies will probably push him inside for the Lions, where instincts and rare ball skills will allow for a successful transition.

Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Chicago Bears

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keyshaun Elliott is a big, throwback inside linebacker who notched a career-high 98 tackles this past season. His impact was felt all over the field for Arizona State, adding a team-high 14 TFLs and seven sacks to his defensive totals. The former New Mexico State transfer is versatile and energetic. Elliott is a physical downhill thumper. The Chicago Bears made some offseason changes at linebacker, and he can eventually compete for notable reps during his rookie contract.

Pat Coogan, IOL, Tennessee Titans

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosirs offensive lineman Pat Coogan during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pat Coogan might be a future starter for the Tennessee Titans. New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll brought veteran blocker Austin Schlottmann over with him for the New York Giants to be a temporary solution. The hope is that Coogan will develop into his successor. The reigning National Championship winner lacks ideal physical traits, but he's tough, competitive, and smart. Those three qualities will take you a long way at center in this league.