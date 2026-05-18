Best Sleeper NFL Draft Picks After Round 3 (And Why They Could Be Stars)

The 2026 NFL Draft featured a bunch of impressive sleeper prospects that were selected after the third round. The general sentiment was that this draft lacked blue-chip prospects at the top. If anything, that created more opportunity to identify late-round value.

Finding late-round prospects capable of developing into stars separates NFL Draft winners from losers. There were various later-round picks with the upside required to develop legitimate difference makers at the next level. We've identified our 10 favorite sleeper picks.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Sleeper Picks From Rounds 4-7

Gracen Halton, DT, San Francisco 49ers

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton is an undersized pass rusher with terrific first-step quickness. Halton routinely gains backfield penetration by being explosive off the snap. He's unlikely to play an every-down role, but his ability to impact the pocket on money downs should allow him to make a quick impact. He may be limited to being a rotational asset, but he'll be disruptive for new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Despite having J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey on the roster, the Denver Broncos drafted Jonah Coleman because they are dissatisfied with the state of their backfield. Re-signing Dobbins is a temporary solution. Coleman may initially find reps difficult to come by, but this is a long-term play for Sean Payton. He's an incredibly tough runner who can protect and catch passes. His competitive spirit and versatility should help him carve out a big role at some point.

Cade Klubnik, QB, New York Jets

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was very impressive to hear Cade Klubnik speak at the podium during the New York Jets' rookie minicamp. He spoke with poise and exuberated the type of leadership required to thrive at the quarterback position. Klubnik will have to showcase a similar comfort level on the field for it to matter, but it's very interesting that the Jets met with essentially every mid-round quarterback in this draft and identified him as the potential steal.

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive back Keionte Scott (DB29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Age and size pushed Keionte Scott down the board, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arguably got the biggest steal of the entire NFL Draft. Teams overthought this one. Scott defends with outstanding versatility and plays the run with a high football IQ and the approach of a violent linebacker. His play recognition around the line of scrimmage should eventually have a profound impact on Todd Bowles' defense. His click-and-close ability will make him so productive.

Kyle Louis, LB, Miami Dolphins

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker Kyle Louis was another defensive prospect who slid further than expected. Scouts were torn on whether he's a traditional off-ball linebacker, nickel corner, or overhang safety. Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley is an excellent defensive coach and will find a role for his unique skill set to thrive. Louis covers every blade of grass with athleticism and energy. Size deficiencies may force him to play a specialized position, but he'll be a difference maker.

Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills have struggled to surround Josh Allen with adequate weapons in recent seasons. After trading for DJ Moore this offseason, they also drafted Skyler Bell. The former Wisconsin transfer was a high-volume weapon at UConn in 2025, ranking second in the FBS with 1,278 receiving yards and fourth with a program-record 101 receptions. Bell has inside-outside versatility and stretch-the-field speed. Bills head coach Joe Brady should find a way to get him on the field.

Kamari Ramsey, DB, Houston Texans

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Do the Houston Texans ever miss when drafting a defensive back? Derek Stingley Jr., Calen Bullock, Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre have all evolved into quality players. We wouldn't be shocked if fifth-round pick Kamari Ramsey developed into the next versatile DB roaming DeMeco Ryans' defensive backfield. Ramsey is flexible enough to play nickel or traditional safety roles. He anticipates well and couldn't have landed in a better environment to hone his abilities.

Jaden Dugger, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Linebacker Jaden Dugger during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jaden Dugger deserves time to develop into the stud defender he's capable of becoming. A former wide receiver and safety, it's occasionally evident on film that he's still acclimating to his new position. Dugger made major strides in 2025, however, registering a team-high 125 tackles. He also looked fantastic at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. He's rangy and long, and improved diagnosing would make him a real threat at the next level.

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans were often connected to Jeremiyah Love throughout the pre-draft process, but Nicholas Singleton is the running back they ended up drafting. That's interesting considering Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are heading into contract years. Singleton is an elite athlete with 4.3 speed and pass-catching ability. His vision and instincts are a work in progess, and those are necessary traits. If he fine-tunes the rougher aspects of his game, he could turn into an electric back.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (RB01) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From one Penn State ball-carrier to another, Kaytron Allen also possesses untapped potential worth exploring at the next level. The Washington Commanders have a crowded running back room, but they certainly don't have a workhorse at the position. That should create opportunity for Allen, who possesses a pro-ready frame with impressive vision.