The 2027 NFL Draft may be dominated on the defensive side of the ball. It's true that the best overall prospect is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Nonetheless, six of our top-10 ranked prospects are defensive.

Numerous defensive prospects have confirmed elite preseason grades. Elsewhere, we've had various risers across every position. Those include EDGEs, safeties, linebackers, and defensive tackles.

Below, we've identified five defensive prospects who have been big-time risers throughout this campaign. They've done enough to shake-up big boards across the 2027 NFL Draft.

2027 NFL Draft: 5 Biggest Risers on Defense (November Edition)

Devan Thompkins, DL, Alabama

After three seasons at USC, Devan Thompkins transferred to Alabama and soared to new heights this year. A California native, it was a big-time decision that has paid dividends. Thompkins has recorded career highs in most defensive categories, including sacks (five) and total tackles (34). He's transformed himself into a versatile defensive lineman with inside-outside capabilities.

Sammy Omosigho, LB, UCLA

Linebacker Sammy Omosigho believed his ceiling was capped at Oklahoma, so he transferred to UCLA for a bigger opportunity. It proved to be a career-changing decision. Omosigo has been lights-out for the Bruins, registering 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five fumbles forced, and four pass breakups thus far. He's a breathtaking athlete with sideline-to-sideline ability.

A.J. Holmes Jr., DT, Texas Tech

A fifth-year senior, Texas Tech defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr. has totally broken out of his shell with the Red Raiders in 2026, his second season with the program after transferring to Lubbock from Houston (2022-24). Holmes is a 300-pound interior lineman who has produced 10.0 sacks this season. He consistently creates disruption through first-step explosiveness.

Ty Benefield, S, LSU

After a 105-tackle campaign at Boise State in 2025, his third with the program, safety Ty Benefield took a major step by transferring to LSU. He has not disappointed, as scouts have been impressed with his versatility. Benefield possesses desired size and range for the position, and he's produced career-highs in sacks (five) and interceptions (three).

Kingston Lopa, S, Cal

Cal safety Kingston Lopa isn't producing red-hot results like he did at the beginning of the season (five interceptions in his opening three games, zero in six since), but it's still been a stock-altering campaign. After barely playing at Oregon (2023-24), the Sacramento native joined the Golden Bears, where he's recorded 52 tackles. Lopa is a uniquely-built safety with the length needed to disrupt throwing windows.