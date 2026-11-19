The 2027 NFL Draft appears primed to present an intriguing class of EDGE-rushing prospects. Two dominant players are speedracing towards being top-10 overall selections. Others have emerged somewhat unexpectedly since the preseason to claim top-five spots in the slightly-early positional rankings below we're revealing below.

Nothing beyond the top-two ranked edge rushers is set in stone. The pre-draft process will make critical determinations. There's loads of competition for spots in these positional rankings.

The 2026 NFL Draft produced five first-round EDGEs (six, if you count Arvell Reese). This class should match or surpass that output. Let's analyze our current top-five rankings at EDGE.

Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 5 EDGE Rushers

5. Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama (6-3, 244)

Yhonzae Pierre entered the campaign with first-round expectations. Now, scouts view him as a borderline top-32 prospect who is likely to be a second-round pick. Pierre rushes the passer with violent and aggressive intentions, but the technical aspects of his arsenal are still being smoothed out. He's roughly on track to match last season's 8.0 sacks, but his film hasn't flashed significant progress.

4. Devan Thompkins, Alabama (6-5, 290)

Pierre's teammate Devan Thompkins has been Alabama's most impressive defensive lineman this season after transferring to the program from USC ahead of this year. The big-bodied defender is versatile enough to play an inside-outside role, leaving some scouts wondering about his best positional fit at the next level. Thompkins possesses eye-popping power with pro-ready hands from a placement and shedding perspective. He's strong, stout, and flexible.

3. Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame (6-4, 251)

There's been competition for the EDGE3 spot in this draft class, and Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore is our current favorite. A fourth-year senior and veteran of the Fighting Irish program, Traore has recorded 5.0 sacks this season after notching a breakout 6.5 sacks a year ago. The Boston native is an athletic pass rusher who converts speed to power at an impressive clip. He possesses NFL-ready length, and scouts appreciate his motor.

2. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (6-5, 245)

We came very close to ranking Dylan Stewart at No. 1 and we wouldn't be shocked if our final positional rankings end up that way. He's bigger, longer, and more explosive than Texas' Colin Simmons. Stewart possesses a built-in-a-lab frame with freaky measurements and athleticism. A previous injury and in-season suspension could end up complicating his pre-draft profile. If everything checks out from a character and medical perspective, he'll have the highest potential of any pass rusher in this class.

1. Colin Simmons, Texas (6-3, 250)

Colin Simmons is the most straightforward evaluation in this EDGE class. He's been downright dominant since the moment he arrived on campus and his production has remained consistent throughout his entire tenure. Simmons displays short-area explosiveness and rare burst when pursuing the quarterback. The Longhorns standout doesn't meet all NFL preferred thresholds from a size perspective, but there's no denying the traits and production.

honorable mentions: Clev Lubin (Louisville); Will Heldt (Clemson); Princewill Umanmielen (LSU).