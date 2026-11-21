Linebacker may not be considered a premium position, but just look at the current rookie class to properly appreciate their value. Two rookies, Sonny Styles and David Bailey, are legitimate Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates. Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft class, there are a few linebacker prospects who could capture similar first-year results.



This linebacker class appears capable of producing a top-10 overall selection. They are also a versatile group of prospects. From rangy sideline-to-sideline linebackers to downhill thumpers, there are solutions for your defensive needs.



The 2026 NFL Draft produced two first-round linebackers, Reese and Styles. This class possesses the potential to match or even surpass that number. Let's analyze our current top-five rankings.

Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 5 Linebackers

5. Tony Rojas, LB, Penn State (6-2, 236)

Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas is a four-year experienced senior. His tape has been a little inconsistent this season, but he's still produced 71 tackles, five sacks, and two interceptions. If Rojas declares, the expectation is that he'll register some eye-popping testing numbers at the NFL Combine. Scouts believe he could run in the high 4.3s.

4. Fred "JayR Johnson, LB, South Carolina (6-3, 241)

South Carolina linebacker Fred "JayR Johnson" flies around like a heat-seeking missile. He currently leads the Gamecocks with 83 tackles, and has added 2.5 sacks and one interception to his defensive totals. Johnson possesses the size, explosiveness, and sideline-to-sideline ability coaches crave in a starting-caliber linebacker. He moves extremely well for his listed size (6-3, 241).

3. Sammy Omosigho, LB, UCLA (6-2, 239)

Sammy Omosigho entered the transfer portal this past offseason and left Oklahoma for UCLA. It's proven to be a career-defining decision. He's been excellent for the Bruins, registering 68 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five fumbles forced (!), and four pass breakups. Omosigho is a big-time athlete for the linebacker position, and his ability to force turnovers makes him a legitimate difference maker.

2. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame (6-3, 234)

Watching Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa patrol the field is an absolute joy on tape. The Fighting Irish standout changes direction effortlessly, and is also capable of running through the line of scrimmage with intent. Viliamu-Asa possesses every trait required to establish himself a first-round selection in April. He's a playmaker, having accumulated at least one sack and one interception in every season in South Bend.

1. Chris Cole, LB, Georgia (6-3, 235)

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole is an elite athlete for the position with rare speed. The Bulldogs standout is a physical specimen who is capable of covering every blade of grass as required. Cole has recorded 64 total tackles (45 solo), 28 QB pressures, five sacks, three pass breakups, and even scored two defensive TDs this season. His explosiveness near the line of scrimmage makes him a versatile playmaker from different alignments.