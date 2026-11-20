The 2027 NFL Draft appears primed to put forth an excellent class of safety prospects. There is an ongoing battle for the SAF1 role between big-school studs. Elsewhere, a previously unknown prospect emerged following his transfer to Cal to claim a top-five spot in our midseason positional rankings.

This safety class looks extremely versatile. From box safeties to rangy centerfielders, NFL general managers will target their specific needs. There's an intriguing safety prospect for every NFL defense.

The 2026 NFL Draft produced two first-round safeties, including a top-15 selection. Safety isn't a premium position, but this class possesses the potential to match or even surpass that number. Let's analyze our current top-five rankings.

Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 5 Safeties

5. Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State (6-0, 203)

Ohio State safety Jaylen McClain has taken a notable step forward, commanding this Buckeyes secondary following Caleb Downs' departure. He's already recorded career highs in pass breakups (6) and interceptions (2) this season. McClain has flashed legitimate ball-hawking ability while playing as a center-fielder with range. He's reading and reacting appropriately, getting on his horse to contend the catch point.

4. Kingston Lopa, S, Cal (6-5, 210)

Kingston Lopa transferred from Oregon to Cal this past summer, searching for greener pastures and increased playing time. The Sacramento native has taken complete advantage of his opportunity. Lopa immediately made a statement, recording five interceptions in his first three games, including a three-pick performance against Syracuse. He's also totaled 47 tackles this year. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, his unique size and length allows him to contest plays most safeties can't.

3. Ty Benefield, S, LSU (6-2, 208)

After three impressive campaigns at Boise State, Ty Benefield transferred to LSU this season, looking to prove himself capable of playing on a bigger stage. That's precisely what the well-built safety has done. Benefield has 49 tackles (he had 105 at Boise last season), four sacks, and three interceptions. The physical specimen is thriving in a diverse role for Lane Kiffin's defense.

2. Jelani McDonald, S, Texas (6-2, 194)

Texas safety Jelani McDonald posted a team-high 80 tackles in 2025, and he currently has another team-high 78 takedowns. The senior defensive back plays multiple roles for Will Muschamp's unit. McDonald has finished plays at the catch point at a career-high rate this season, with four interceptions and five pass breakups. He's big, physical, and rangy. The three-interception performance versus LSU improved his pre-draft stock.

1, KJ Bolden, S, Georgia (6-0, 190)

KJ Bolden was our top-ranked safety during preseason rankings and nothing has changed our minds. The Georgia Bulldog is a heat-seeking missile who invites contact with physical intentions. Bolden can blow up explosive passing plays with jarring hits. He's athletic, rangy, and explosive as a legitimate field patroller and future defensive captain. He'll likely be the first safety drafted.