The defensive class of prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft may represent the slightly better side of the ball, but it's shaping up to be an improved offensive class compared to the 2026 NFL Draft. After all, the best overall prospect is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Elsewhere, the current college football season has produced risers across every position on offense.

It's plausible to believe the opening two selections will occur on offense. There are several prospects, particularly at wide receiver and offensive tackle, who have emerged as likely first-round picks. It's been entertaining to evaluate.

We've identified five prospects on offense who have been big-time risers throughout this process. They've been productive while demanding attention for the 2027 NFL Draft.

2027 NFL Draft: 5 Biggest Risers on Offense (November Edition)

Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech tight end Luke Reynolds followed head coach James Franklin from Penn State to Blacksburg. Having been stuck behind Tyler Warren in 2024, he barely received opportunities with the Nittany Lions. Reynolds has been a complete revelation for the Hokies' offense this season, already recording 67 catches for 633 yards and six touchdowns. He's an athletic pass catcher who can also in-line block.

Wayshawn Parker, RB, Utah

The majority of scouts describe this running back class as uninspiring. Florida's Jadan Baugh is still RB1, but hasn't managed to replicate his excellent September. One prospect with good standing in a mediocre position class is Utah's Wayshawn Parker. The Utes standout is a patient, smart, and athletic ball carrier with 765 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Jackson Harris, WR, LSU

Jackson Harris is among college football's best storylines this season. Having transferred from Stanford to Hawaii and finally LSU, he's taken quite the path to relevancy while establishing himself as the go-to target in Lane Kiffin's offense. Harris has recorded 57 receptions for 871 yards and nine touchdowns. He's a big-bodied wideout who is explosive with dominant hands.

Elijah Paige, OT, USC

The biggest riser at offensive tackle has either been USC's Elijah Paige or Kentucky's Lance Heard. Paige is extremely athletic and is a good-sized prospect (listed at 6-7, 315). Some of the technical aspects of his skill set are still being smoothed out, but he's exceptional with his lateral movement. The Phoenix native is a potential surprise first-round pick.

Chris Marshall, WR, Arkansas

Senior wide receiver Chris Marshall deserves more buzz than he's receiving. A failed stint at Texas A&M led to a mediocre tenure at Boise State that was largely derailed by a 2024 season-ending injury. Marshall popped up at Arkansas this season and has really found himself. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout has produced 61 receptions for 867 yards and three touchdowns while displaying an intriguing skill set.