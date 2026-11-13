Ranking 10 First-Round Rookies Who Have Already Changed the Conversation

With nine completed weeks in the book, the 2026 NFL season has delivered a large enough sample size to assess rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft. The class has produced winners, initial disappointments, and unforeseen surprises. That's accurate across first-round selections.

Today, we're ranking 10 first-round picks who made desired impacts.

Some top selections have struggled with injuries (Jeremiyah Love, Jordyn Tyson). No. 1 overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza will make his first career start this weekend. The following have been the 10 best first-round picks to date.

Ranking the Top 10 First-Round Rookies From the 2026 NFL Draft

10. Max Iheanachor, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers

The 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers sit atop the AFC North. No. 21 overall selection Max Iheanachor took over the starting gig in Week 3 and has played quality football. Pro Football Focus has credited him with allowing five sacks and 17 pressures in protection. He's been very consistent with his passing sets, showcasing active hands and efficient feet.

9. Francis Mauigoa, IOL, New York Giants

New York Giants rookie guard Francis Mauigoa has taken his typical first-year bumps and bruises. Though Mauigoa has been inconsistent, he's protected three different quarterbacks with reasonable results. The physical guard has allowed 15 pressures and two sacks in protection. The former Miami standout has more potential to explore, but he's been a starting-caliber lineman for an effective offense that is leading the NFC East division.

8. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion began the season in slow fashion. In three of his first five appearances, he was limited to 28 or fewer receiving yards. Browns head coach Todd Monken has since figured out how to best utilize his explosiveness, spamming middle-of-field concepts. Concepcion ranks second in rookie receiving yards (437) behind his teammate Denzel Boston.

7. Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are in the earliest stages of a multi-year rebuild, but several rookies are playing impressively. Cornerback Chris Johnson has quietly been so stellar in coverage. Johnson has allowed just 20 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He forfeited two scores in Week 1 and hasn't allowed one since. The 27th selection has two pass breakups and one interception.

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane has dealt with some recurring injury issues. When the ex-LSU defender has been available, he's performed like a high-end talent. Delane is only allowing a completion percentage of 63.6%. He has four pass breakups and one interception in coverage, while only allowing one touchdown pass as the primary defender.

5. Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Sonny Styles has met expectations thus far. The seventh overall selection has registered 67 tackles, four passes defensed, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble so far. Styles is displaying a high football IQ weekly, sniffing out concepts and triggering downhill as required. He's also athletic enough to play sideline to sideline.

4. Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs is arguably coming off of his best performance. He had a sack and a game-sealing interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. The former Ohio State standout has been excellent for the majority of the campaign, showcasing a unique ability to wear multiple hats defensively. Downs possesses the tools required to develop into a star defender.

3. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans receiver Carnell Tate ranks third among rookies in receiving yards, but he actually places first in yards per game (59.0). The two Browns rookies ahead of him (Boston and Concepcion) have played two more games apiece. The Titans have already had their bye, and Tate missed one contest with a shoulder injury. He's quickly established himself as Cam Ward's go-to target and is firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

2. David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie EDGE David Bailey continues to elevate his play while rubbing shoulders with historical first-year results. The former Texas Tech standout recorded a career-high nine tackles and two sacks versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9. Bailey leads all rookie pass rushers in sacks with 7.5. He forced two fumbles against the Chiefs, and also added three TFLs and three QB hits to his outing. He's living up to the Jets' expectations.

1. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

No rookie has made an impact quite like New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese has. The fifth overall selection has recorded 68 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four pass breakups, one interception, and one forced/recovered fumble. He's totally thriving under the thumbprint of creative defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Reese is flashing the same hybrid ability we saw at Ohio State as a linebacker and occasional pass rusher. He's the current favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.