Early analysis on the rookie class from the 2026 NFL Draft insinuates several first-round rookies have made quick impacts. Both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year races include names like Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, and Carnell Tate. That doesn't necessarily mean every first-round pick is meeting instant expectations.

Some are still acclimating while playing reserve roles. Others have been hampered by injury, or have simply failed to make the desired impact.

We've identified three first-round rookies who are still waiting for their official breakthrough.

2026 NFL Draft: 3 First-Round Rookies Who Haven't Broken Out Yet

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq appeared to have his breakout showing in Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions. The 16th overall selection had seven catches on eight targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Since then, Sadiq hasn't had a single 50-yard performance. In fact, in five of seven follow-up appearances, he's been limited to 12-or-fewer receiving yards.

That's borderline unfathomable. Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich hasn't ensured his rookie playmaker is consistently involved on offense. The 2-8 Jets have a decent supporting cast and Sadiq has occasionally gotten lost in the mix. Sophomore Mason Taylor has been outproducing him. Sadiq deserves a more concentrated effort.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. was limited by a midseason injury that caused him to miss two games. When playing through injury, it also impacted his performance. Bain has shown recent signs of turning the page, having registered a career-high four pressures against the Chicago Bears in Week 9.

Nonetheless, Bain has recorded a disappointing 13 pressures and one sack in seven appearances. Expectations were higher for a divisive 15th overall pick, with some analysts believing he was a top-10 overall prospect in the class. The Buccaneers need Bain to carry over his recent momentum into tangible production in Week 11-onward.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have eased first-round pick Keldric Faulk into their defensive rotation. He's averaging approximately 22 snaps per game, and is playing considerably less than veteran starters Jermaine Johnson II and Jacob Martin. Johnson has been average at-best for the 1-8 Titans, and he's on an expiring contract. Getting Faulk more involved should be a priority.

Head coach Robert Saleh appeared to hint an increase in Faulk's workload was coming when responding to a question from beat reporter Paul Kuharsky earlier this week. The Titans need playmakers on the defensive line following the Jeffery Simmons trade. Faulk should play a bigger role.