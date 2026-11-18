Week 10 of the NFL season was an extremely intriguing one for the 2026 NFL Draft class. We saw two drafted quarterbacks make their first-ever starts, with Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck finally getting into their respective lineups. Elsewhere, several rookies made game-changing impacts.

Various rookies are improving as their debut campaigns progress forward. Once-struggling first-round picks are beginning to improve. That was evident throughout Sunday's action. It's all happening with the 2027 NFL Draft process starting to loom large.

We've identified three first-round picks who turned recent struggles into springboard Week 10 performances.

2026 NFL Draft: Three First-Round Rookies Starting to Improve

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson made his debut in Week 9 after a serious hamstring injury suffered in training camp landed him on long-term IR. Tyson caught four balls for 30 yards in his first-ever game. His Week 10 production did a better job highlighting his true potential.

Tyson was a high-volume weapon in a three-point loss to the Carolina Panthers. The 8th overall selection recorded 11 receptions on 13 targets for 80 yards. The former Arizona State standout ran the majority of his routes underneath the coverage from the slot, providing quarterback Tyler Shough with a reliable option.

Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

It's been tough sledding for Minnesota Vikings rookie DT Caleb Banks this season. He's still searching for his placement in Brian Flores' elite defense. He was healthy scratched in the Week 9 primetime defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Banks returned to the lineup in Sunday's dominant 30-10 divisional victory over the Green Bay Packers. The former Florida Gators standout contributed two tackles and two QB pressures in just 17 snaps. It was a small sample size for Banks, but it was arguably his most effective showing of his rookie season.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price was impactful in Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Price rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown via nine carries. It was his first rushing touchdown of the campaign. The 36 yards and 4.0 yards per attempt represented his best outputs since Week 2.

Price was recently activated off IR, and he continues to run behind starter Zach Charbonnet, who earned a team-high 20 carries versus the Raiders. He was placed on IR after two early-season fumbles amidst a Week 3 injury. Price is beginning to trend in the right direction again.