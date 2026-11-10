10 NFL Rookies Who Made Week 9 Impossible to Ignore

Week 9 in the NFL welcomed an opportunity for rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class to make game-changing impacts. We've been assessing rookie performances on a weekly basis. Sunday's action put forth some notable first-year performances.

From wide receivers and running backs to edge rushers and cornerbacks, this rookie class is making impacts. There were touchdowns scored, forced fumbles, and interceptions produced by rookies. We even got a Defensive Rookie of the Year-worthy showing.

We've identified the 10-best rookie performances from Week 9.

2026 NFL Draft: 10 Best Rookies in Week 9 of the 2026 Season

Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

New York Giants rookie linebacker Arvell Reese enjoyed a historical performance in Sunday's win over the New York Giants. The versatility he displayed throughout the predraft process was on full display. Reese registered 12 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. The former Ohio State standout became the youngest player ever to record 3+ sacks in a game. He continues being the overwhelming favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns were without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, but rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston produces no matter what. The 39th overall selection caught all six targets for 98 receiving yards (16.3 yards per reception). Boston made a highlight-worthy grab over Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry where he climbed the ladder like the throwback boundary receiver he's proven to be. He continues being in the Offensive Rookie of the Year mix.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs was everywhere in Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The former Buckeye notched five tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, and an interception. Downs' INT occurred with 35 seconds remaining and clinched the 27-23 win. On his sack, he leveled Daniel Jones while blitzing from a nickelback position. He allowed one reception in coverage for 12 yards.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was nursing a minor injury on Sunday. In a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, that afforded rookie Kaelon Black some good opportunities. Black rushed for 70 yards via 11 carries, averaging a season-high 6.4 yards per attempt against an overmatched Raiders defense. The reigning National Championship winner has been an impactful change-of-pace guy behind McCaffrey.

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Browns rookie wideout KC Concepcion broke out against the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago with a 129-yard showing. On Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints, he scored his first career touchdown while catching four targets for 85 yards. Concepcion's TD was a 64-yard deep ball from Shedeur Sanders to give the Browns a fourth-quarter lead with 5:21 remaining. He's explosive and dynamic.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

It's mostly been a struggle for Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price this season. The 32nd overall selection was better versus the Arizona Cardinals. Price only rushed for 24 yards via nine carries, and was held to 2.7 yards per attempt while playing second-fiddle to Zach Charbonnet. Where he really impacted the offense was a receiver by posting a team-high 54 receiving yards via four catches.

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie EDGE David Bailey has been somewhat inconsistent this season, but he was terrific versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday despite enduring a blowout loss. Bailey had a career-high nine tackles and two sacks, and now leads all rookie pass rushers in sacks with 7.5. He forced two fumbles, and also added three TFLs and three QB hits to his defensive totals.

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts could trade star running back Jonathan Taylor prior to Tuesday afternoon's deadline (Nov. 10). If a deal is completed, rookie Seth McGowan will be the offense's new bellcow. McGowan rushed for 45 yards and his first career touchdown in Sunday's hard-fought defeat to the Cowboys. The 237th selection averaged a season-high 7.5 yards per carry, and was very efficient on his six attempts.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dominant defensively on Sunday Night Football, losing a heartbreaker to the Chicago Bears on a last-second field goal. Rookie pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies this season. Bain was better on Sunday, producing a career-high four pressures and forcing a fumble on a WR swing pass.

Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins continue rebuilding by playing several rookies in keynote roles on a weekly basis. Cornerback Chris Johnson is quietly playing really good football while the losses keep accumulating. The ascending cornerback intercepted Jared Goff on a play where the Detroit Lions' quarterback had his arm hit at the line of scrimmage. Johnson was targeted just one additional time, giving up a short catch.