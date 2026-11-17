Week 10 in the NFL was arguably the most exciting yet from a rookie class perspective. Two drafted quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft made their first career starts. Fernando Mendoza played encouragingly, while Carson Beck struggled.

As the weeks progress forward, this rookie class is making bigger impacts. We witnessed various notable performances throughout Week 10.

We've identified 11 rookies who thrived in Week 10.

2026 NFL Draft Class: Biggest Impacts in Week 10

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was playing in his second game after making his debut last weekend. He looked totally comfortable in that slot role in Kellen Moore's offense. Tyson was a high-volume target for quarterback Tyler Shough, catching 11 balls for 80 yards. Hopefully he continues staying healthy and impactful down the stretch.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs star running back Kenneth Walker missed Sunday's contest with an injury. That meant rookie running back Emmett Johnson received an opportunity to be the lead hand. He absolutely capitalized. Johnson produced 171 all-purpose yards (101 rushing, 70 receiving) and caught two touchdowns. He'd previously been efficient in a backup role, and was dominant as the star of the backfield.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins rookie receiver Caleb Douglas continues to outperform expectations. Once considered a reach pick, he's proving that isn't the case at all. Douglas registered three receptions for 71 yards in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The 75th overall selection currently leads all rookie wideouts in yards per game (61.1).

Blake Miller, OT, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions embarrassed the New England Patriots in Munich, winning 35-10. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards. He was well protected by the likes of rookie offensive tackle Blake Miller. Miller was credited with allowing zero pressures for the first time in a game this season. He was also excellent as a run blocker while Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 153 yards and two scores.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Sonny Styles should be in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation. The former Ohio State standout was a big reason why the Commanders upset their division rival New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Styles recorded 13 total tackles in a game for the fourth time this season.

Josh Cameron, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 6th-round rookie Josh Cameron continues making an impact despite playing on a loaded offensive cast. The 191st selection caught three targets for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. Cameron's three receiving touchdowns this season is actually tied for the rookie lead. He's also produced 428 yards as a kickoff returner.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills pass rusher T.J. Parker played the best game of his debut season in Sunday's mauling victory over the New York Jets. The former Clemson standout registered a career-high five pressures and two sacks. One of his pressures also forced Jets rookie QB Cade Klubnik into an errant throw that was intercepted by fellow rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Despite retaining Jonathan Taylor past the NFL trade deadline, the Indianapolis Colts have increased Seth McGowan's role in recent weeks. The rookie ball carrier was effective in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins. McGowan rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown via 12 carries. He averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry and got the goal-line carry for a TD.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Kaelon Black is another rookie running back seeing increased work despite playing behind an elite veteran like Christian McCaffey. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in an exciting 46-40 game in Week 10. Black rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, matching McCaffey's per-carry average of 4.8 yards.

Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

The Giants disappointingly lost to their rival Commanders on TNF, but rookie Arvell Reese continued to impress. The current frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors matched a season-high 13 tackles. Reese is thriving under the guidance of defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. The Giants are employing him in a versatile role.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers got a crucial divisional victory over the Saints, catapulting them atop the NFC South. Rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling allowed just one QB pressure and zero sacks on 34 pass sets against the Saints, according to Next Gen Stats. Freeling was on an island in protection (1-on-1) on 79.4% of his pass-block sets, Mike Kaye noted.