5 First-Round NFL Rookies Who Look Ready For a Major Breakthrough

Sometimes it takes rookies longer to acclimate. That's precisely been true of the 2026 NFL Draft class. In recent weeks, certain rookies have begun performing better after enduring early-season struggles.

Improving rookies are changing the narratives about all 32 draft classes in real time. Analyzing growth and development is a weekly occurrence. It's been fun to watch specific rookies improve as the schedule goes by.

We've identified five specific rookies who are beginning to breakthrough. We've analyzed their growth in recent contests.

5 NFL Rookies Starting to Leave Their Early-Season Struggles Behind Them

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

After a few muted weeks as a pass rusher, New York Jets rookie EDGE David Bailey was downright dominant in Week 5. The No. 2 overall selection registered nine pressures and three sacks in a win over the Cleveland Browns. That Browns offensive line had absolutely no answers for his pass-rush arsenal. Bailey looked like the unstoppable pass rusher the Jets believed they were getting.

Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

After his early-season struggles, the Minnesota Vikings have downgraded Caleb Banks' role with each passing contest. From Week 2 onward, he's played fewer snaps every game. The Vikings knew they were getting a raw prospect in Banks, and they've begun showing more patience with his development. The 18th selection took advantage of his reps versus the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, putting some impressive run-stopping reps on tape.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon is beginning to trend in the right direction after a slow start. He recorded career highs in targets (7), receptions (5), and receiving yards (43) in the Week 5 nailbiting loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still wiggle room to improve those numbers, but Lemon was consistently involved on offense. The former USC standout also registered a career-high 1.13 yards per route run (Y/RR).

Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins immediately inserted rookie cornerback Chris Johnson into the starting lineup. That decision predictably came with some early-season bumps and bruises, but he's really started to play well in recent weeks. Over the last three games combined, Johnson has been credited with allowing just 29 total receiving yards on seven catches (4.1 yards per catch). He hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage since Week 1, and hasn't been whistled for a penalty.

Keldric Faulk, DE, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie defensive end Keldric Faulk has begun playing a larger snapshare in recent weeks. The 31st overall selection recorded his first sack in Week 3, beating New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas on a looping stunt. The Titans drafted Faulk because his size and length fits the Robert Saleh defense, and the tape is starting to show high-level abilities as an early-down run defender. He's had at least one run stop in three straight games.