5 NFL Rookies Already Falling Short of the Early-Season Hype

We've spent the opening three weeks of the NFL season evaluating the rookie class from the 2026 NFL Draft. Some late-round prospects are already exceeding expectations. On the flip side, others are failing to justify their predraft hype.

Some early-round rookies naturally take longer to acclimate. Coaches are tasked with placing them in positions to succeed. That hasn't necessarily happened for every rookie selected with a top-40 pick through Week 3.

We've identified five rookies in particular whose early-season impact has been totally muted. Expectations were higher than what they are currently producing. Luckily, there's lots of football left.

Five NFL Rookies Failing to Make the Desired Impact So Far

Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings knew Caleb Banks was a raw product when they drafted him with the 18th overall selection. They picked him for what he could become, not for what he currently is. They're tasked with exercising patience, as Banks has unsurprisingly struggled throughout three appearances.

Banks' tape was particularly rough versus the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in Weeks 1 and 2, though he notably had a dominant rep versus Bears guard Joe Thuney. The former Florida standout showed some growth against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, registering a career-high two pressures. Banks will become an excellent player if he puts it all together.

Keylan Rutledge, LG, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are struggling to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud. They currently rank 30th in pass-blocking-win rate (42%), according to ESPN Analytics. Rookie left guard Keylan Rutledge hasn't quite hit the ground running like he was expected to.

Rutledge has allowed 12 pressures through three contests. That's second-most among 14 qualifying lineman who played at least 40 pass-blocking snaps. It's not like he's been a difference-maker as a run blocker either. Rutledge hasn't met early-season expectations yet.

Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins are playing a plethora of rookies. They made a league-high 13 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they're making an honest effort to get them on the field. First-round cornerback Chris Johnson is taking his bumps and bruises while developing.

Johnson especially struggled in Week 1, allowing six receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns. The 27th selection then gave up catches on all four targets in Week 2. Johnson played his best game in Week 3, allowing zero receptions (on zero targets) versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

T.J. Parker, EDGE, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills traded out of the first round altogether and made defensive end T.J. Parker their first draft pick at No. 35 overall. They passed on opportunities to select top-32 prospects. That added a complicated layer to Parker's evaluation, and his early-season production has been quiet.

The Bills' offense is carrying the squad right now. Parker has played just 40 snaps, including a season-low nine in Week 3. The former Clemson standout has one pressure and zero sacks.

Colton Hood, CB, New York Giants

The New York Giants are thinly stocked at cornerback. That's created a necessity for rookie cornerback Colton Hood to start immediately. That represents a challenge for young cornerbacks, and Hood is undergoing a baptism by fire.

Hood has allowed 12 receptions on 15 targets for 137 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances, according to Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 80% of the passes they've thrown in Hood's direction. Their passer rating? 144.3. The 37th overall selection hasn't even recorded his first pass breakup.