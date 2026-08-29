7 Rookie NFL Draft Picks Most At Risk of Being Roster Cuts This Weekend

The third and final week of the NFL preseason officially concludes on Saturday evening. All 32 teams will immediately shift attention to finalizing roster cuts, with 53-man rosters due Sunday. Rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class, both drafted and undrafted, will find out their fates as regular-season preparations begin.

Every rookie possessed a plethora of opportunities throughout training camp and the preseason to make positive impressions. Most draft picks are guaranteed 53-man roster spots. There are some exceptions for seventh-round rookies, who must earn their spots.

We've identified five late-round picks at risk of being roster cutdown casualties.

2026 Draft: NFL Rookies at Risk of Being 53-Man Roster Cuts

Max Llewellyn, DE, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 selections during the 2026 NFL Draft. And while their rebuilding roster leaves plenty of room for rookies to make the team, it's not guaranteed that all 13 will survive cutdown day. Defensive end Max Llewellyn was Miami's final selection. Llewellyn has been mostly underwhelming throughout the preseason, though he has notched one sack. The former Iowa standout is definitely on the roster bubble heading into 53-man cuts.

Domani Jackson, CB, Green Bay Packers

It's never a great sign for a late-round prospect when the organization drafted a player at the same position much earlier. That's precisely what happened to Green Bay Packers sixth-round pick Domani Jackson, who shares a draft class with the organization's first pick, cornerback Brandon Cisse. While Cisse has looked like a starter at Packers camp, Jackson is firmly fighting for his roster spot. Offseason surgery stunted his development. General manager Brian Gutekunst has to make a tough call.

Tyre West, DL, Detroit Lions

Defensive tackle Tyre West was the Detroit Lions' lone seventh-round pick. The Tennessee graduate played just four snaps in the preseason opener, earning a lackluster grade of 30.4 from Pro Football Focus for his small sample-size performance. The Lions have had all summer to assess West's capabilities, but the preseason didn't provide enough opportunities to guarantee him a 53-man roster spot. They are fairly loaded on the d-line, with West listed behind players like Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeil.

Toriano Pride, CB, Buffalo Bills

A competitive Buffalo Bills roster may not have enough room for all 10 draft picks to make the squad. One selection at legitimate risk is former Missouri cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. The Bills drafted a cornerback much earlier than him, using a second-round pick on Davison Igbinosun. Pride struggled in coverage throughout the preseason, and Buffalo may feel they are deep enough at the position to try sneaking him onto the practice squad.

Bobby Jamison-Travis, DL, New York Giants

The New York Giants made a trio of sixth-round selections. Defensive tackle Bobby Jamison-Travis is probably at the biggest risk of being cut during 53-man roster decisions. The 186th selection has been credited with making just one tackle during the preseason. Jamison-Travis is in a Giants position room that may prioritize veterans like DJ Reader and Shelby Harris. Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh will collaborate on making some difficult roster decisions.

Anthony Smith, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Anthony Smith has been ticketed for a 53-man roster fight from the moment they drafted him. It was a tall task, given the high-end talent at the position in Dallas. It became significantly more difficult following the emergence of Jonathan Mingo and undrafted darling Camden Brown. Internally, the Cowboys like Smith's developmental upside. If he doesn't survive roster cutdown day, they'll almost certainly attempt to get him onto the practice squad.

Eli Heidenreich, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

It's felt like former Navy running back Eli Heidenreich has been ticketed for the practice squad since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him at No. 230 overall. Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle will dominate snaps for the Steelers at the position this season. Kaleb Johnson is still on the roster, trying to salvage his status as a 2025 third-round pick. There just doesn't appear to be room for Heidenreich on the Steelers' 53-man squad.