10 First-Round NFL Rookies Blowing Away Expectations at Training Camp

NFL training camp is nearing its conclusion. With just one preseason contest remaining, rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class are running out of chances to make offseason impressions. Once camp ends, regular-season preparations for Week 1 begins.

We've received several opportunities to continuously assess this rookie class, and it remains an ongoing process. Various first-round picks have already met the expectations attached to their draft status. There have been notable performances at practice and during the exhibition.

We've identified 10 first-round picks who have consistently outperformed expectations at camp. The following prospects are heading for the regular season with legitimate momentum.

NFL Training Camp: 10 First-Round Rookies Outperforming Expectations

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie EDGE David Bailey has been as advertised. The No. 2 overall selection has been urgent and energetic as a pass rusher, both at practice and throughout the preseason. Bailey has played just 20 snaps in the preseason, but he's already produced two pressures and one sack. The Jets are very pleased with the progress he's making. With a matchup versus the Tennessee Titans' shaky offensive line set for Week 1, he could make an instant impact.

Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

When Arvell Reese was drafted No. 5 overall by the New York Giants, the premier question became whether he'd be staying at off-ball linebacker, or making the rumored transition to edge rusher. With the Giants loaded at defensive end, they decided to keep him at his college position. Reese has looked very comfortable at linebacker throughout camp. The former Ohio State standout has been displaying his athleticism and sideline-to-sideline ability.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs has played just seven snaps in the preseason. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer recently listed him as one of 10 players who have exceeded his expectations at training camp. The 11th overall selection has been a lightning rod at practice, looking fully capable of transforming a lackluster secondary. That's what the Cowboys drafted Downs to do, and the early returns have been extremely promising.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rueben Bain Jr. made his preseason debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Despite playing just six snaps, he generated a quarterback pressure and earned a pass-rushing grade of 90.4 from Pro Football Focus. Perhaps the sample size was too small to appropriately analyze, but there was no denying the attitude and juice Bain immediately brought to the field. The Buccaneers got an absolute steal at No. 15 overall.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers rookie offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was immediately thrust into a difficult situation. He moved from left tackle to right when projected starter Taylor Moton was sidelined with blood clots. Freeling started fewer than 20 career games at Georgia, so he could have benefited from a redshirt year. Despite that, he's handled the challenge with grace, impressing his coaches at practice and in the preseason. In 23 combined exhibition snaps, he has not been whistled for a penalty, nor has he allowed a sack.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Akheem Mesidor in the first round partially because he was such a pro-ready prospect. They viewed his six years of experience in college as an asset as opposed to a negative. Mesidor has looked like the experienced pass rusher that he is. The Miami Hurricanes transfer has looked particularly explosive coming off the edge. He'll make an impact for a Chargers team with postseason aspirations this year.

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns recently captured headlines for all the wrong reasons by naming Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback. For Todd Monken's rebuilding offense to have any success this year, they'll have to pepper rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion with targets. Concepcion has looked totally dynamic and explosive. He produced 72 yards in his preseason debut as a receiver, runner, and special teams returner. The Browns are better when he has the ball in his hands.

Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are already treating Keylan Rutledge like a veteran starter. The versatile blocker has played both guard and center in the preseason, but he's totaled just 22 snaps. He's looked like a seasoned pro in pass protection, earning strong reviews for his combo help. The Texans want to be a rugged offense, with offseason acquisition David Montgomery at running back. Rutledge fits what DeMeco Ryans wants his offense to do.

Chris Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins rookie cornerback Chris Johnson began the offseason in rather slow fashion, but the coaching staff has seen the lightbulb beginning to flicker in recent weeks. His performances at practice have gotten better, and he's allowed just one reception on two targets in the preseason (26 total snaps, 15 in coverage). Johnson will play a big role on defense for the rebuilding Dolphins.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price recently returned from a minor injury to Seattle Seahawks practice, but they held him out of the preseason game versus the Titans as a precaution. The Seahawks have high expectations for a ball-carrier they essentially drafted to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Price has impressed the coaching staff this offseason, even showcasing more pass-catching potential than he flashed at Notre Dame (15 catches in three years).