Five Seventh-Round NFL Draft Sleepers Teams Will Regret Letting Slip
A total of 41 selections were made during the seventh and final round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Day Three of the NFL Draft offers scouting departments an opportunity to display their late-round knowledge. Finding steals in Round 7 is an impressive feat.
Identifying the appropriate seventh-round sleepers can put a beautiful bow on a draft class. A handful of organizations achieved that throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Seventh-round picks are designed to initially play on special teams and compete for roster spots.
We've singled out our five favorite seventh-round value picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. The following prospects possess enough talent to eventually outperform their draft slot during their rookie contract. Don't underestimate these five selections.
2026 NFL Draft: Five Biggest 7th-Round Sleeper Prospects
VJ Payne, DB, New York Jets
We've appreciated VJ Payne as a prospect since watching him put forth an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. A 42-game starter and team captain at Kansas State, he displayed communication and leadership skills in Mobile.
Payne was productive for the Wildcats, recording more than 200 career tackles. He's a little high-hipped at 6-foot-3, but routinely displayed the versatility to play near the line of scrimmage, as a nickel defender, or in more traditional split-safety looks.
Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts
An alleged off-field issue at Oklahoma that led to Seth McGowan's dismissal from the program and a larceny charge contributed to his slide down the board. After stints at Texas College, Butler Community College, and New Mexico State, McGowan got himself back to playing big-boy football by registering 725 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns at Kentucky in 2025.
McGowan is a powerful back with good vision. The Mesquite, Texas native could eventually carve out a short-yardage role for himself behind Jonathan Taylor. The Indianapolis Colts may have gotten themselves a seventh-round contributor.
Landon Robinson, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Navy defensive lineman Landon Robinson was among the more fun pre-draft evaluations. He arrived in Annapolis as a 220-pound linebacker and transformed into a 285-pound interior defender. Robinson is still considered undersized by traditional standards, but he's a quick-footed penetrating defensive tackle.
Robinson has an underrated amount of play strength throughout his frame and routinely wins the leverage battle. The Cincinnati Bengals are getting an energetic and disruptive prospect. Everyone should be rooting for Robinson to develop into a nice seventh-round story.
Andre Fuller, CB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks drafted three cornerbacks and it wouldn't be shocking if Andre Fuller developed into the most impactful one. The former Toledo standout has NFL-ready size at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Fuller ran a 4.49 and leaped a 10-foot-9 broad jump at the NFL Combine.
Fuller was productive in 2025, notching 12 pass breakups. He's a productive corner with adequate length and a competitive, physical mindset at the catch point. Fuller has advanced eyes in coverage and plays a technique-forward game.
Max Llewellyn, DL, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 selections and they closed out their draft class with a good prospect in Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn. The ex Hawkeye was more productive than he got pre-draft credit for, recording 9.5 TFLs with 6.5 sacks and six pass breakups in 2025.
Llewellyn plays the position with decisiveness and urgency. It wouldn't be shocking if he developed into a useful rotational defensive lineman. Llewellyn is limited from a size and athleticism standpoint, but his effort and football IQ led to impressive production.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL