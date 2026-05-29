Five Seventh-Round NFL Draft Sleepers Teams Will Regret Letting Slip

A total of 41 selections were made during the seventh and final round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Day Three of the NFL Draft offers scouting departments an opportunity to display their late-round knowledge. Finding steals in Round 7 is an impressive feat.

Identifying the appropriate seventh-round sleepers can put a beautiful bow on a draft class. A handful of organizations achieved that throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Seventh-round picks are designed to initially play on special teams and compete for roster spots.

We've singled out our five favorite seventh-round value picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. The following prospects possess enough talent to eventually outperform their draft slot during their rookie contract. Don't underestimate these five selections.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Biggest 7th-Round Sleeper Prospects

VJ Payne, DB, New York Jets

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We've appreciated VJ Payne as a prospect since watching him put forth an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. A 42-game starter and team captain at Kansas State, he displayed communication and leadership skills in Mobile.

Payne was productive for the Wildcats, recording more than 200 career tackles. He's a little high-hipped at 6-foot-3, but routinely displayed the versatility to play near the line of scrimmage, as a nickel defender, or in more traditional split-safety looks.

Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) hands off the ball to Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An alleged off-field issue at Oklahoma that led to Seth McGowan's dismissal from the program and a larceny charge contributed to his slide down the board. After stints at Texas College, Butler Community College, and New Mexico State, McGowan got himself back to playing big-boy football by registering 725 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns at Kentucky in 2025.

McGowan is a powerful back with good vision. The Mesquite, Texas native could eventually carve out a short-yardage role for himself behind Jonathan Taylor. The Indianapolis Colts may have gotten themselves a seventh-round contributor.

Landon Robinson, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) reacts while holding the Liberty Bowl trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Navy defensive lineman Landon Robinson was among the more fun pre-draft evaluations. He arrived in Annapolis as a 220-pound linebacker and transformed into a 285-pound interior defender. Robinson is still considered undersized by traditional standards, but he's a quick-footed penetrating defensive tackle.

Robinson has an underrated amount of play strength throughout his frame and routinely wins the leverage battle. The Cincinnati Bengals are getting an energetic and disruptive prospect. Everyone should be rooting for Robinson to develop into a nice seventh-round story.

Andre Fuller, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks drafted three cornerbacks and it wouldn't be shocking if Andre Fuller developed into the most impactful one. The former Toledo standout has NFL-ready size at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Fuller ran a 4.49 and leaped a 10-foot-9 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

Fuller was productive in 2025, notching 12 pass breakups. He's a productive corner with adequate length and a competitive, physical mindset at the catch point. Fuller has advanced eyes in coverage and plays a technique-forward game.

Max Llewellyn, DL, Miami Dolphins

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (48) looks to the sideline during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 selections and they closed out their draft class with a good prospect in Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn. The ex Hawkeye was more productive than he got pre-draft credit for, recording 9.5 TFLs with 6.5 sacks and six pass breakups in 2025.

Llewellyn plays the position with decisiveness and urgency. It wouldn't be shocking if he developed into a useful rotational defensive lineman. Llewellyn is limited from a size and athleticism standpoint, but his effort and football IQ led to impressive production.