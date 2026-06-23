Five 2026 NFL Draft Wide Receivers Already Separating Themselves From the Pack

A position-high 36 wide receivers were selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. There were five first-round picks in total, beginning with Carnell Tate (No. 4, Tennessee Titans) and ending with Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30, New York Jets). It was a stellar class of receivers and the draft results proved it.

The NFL Draft never goes down precisely as analysts expect. Every organization possesses their unique big board. Individual receiver rankings differed team to team.

Approximately two months after the NFL Draft concluded, we're reimagining the wide receiver class via top-five positional rankings after learning more at OTAs and minicamp. Re-grading the rookie wideouts is an exercise worth doing. These were the top-five selections made at wide receiver.

2026 NFL Draft: Top Five Picks at Wide Receiver

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tate was the first wideout selected and he lived up to expectations throughout offseason workouts. The former Ohio State standout showcased terrific chemistry with sophomore quarterback Cam Ward. Tate and Ward connected for three touchdowns at the Titans' first open practice of OTAs.

New Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll possesses a track record of force-feeding his No. 1 wideouts (Stefon Diggs, Malik Nabers). The Titans are deep at receiver after signing Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, but it's Tate who projects as Ward's go-to weapon. Tate should be the best rookie receiver in 2026.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up for Makai Lemon, stunning the Pittsburgh Steelers in the process. At that point, it became obvious Lemon was drafted in preparation to replace A.J. Brown. Brown has since been dealt to the New England Patriots, adding a layer of importance to the Eagles' aggressive draft-day move.

Lemon wasn't a consistent participant at offseason workouts due to an injury, but he's obviously going to play a massive role in Nick Sirianni's offense. DeVonta Smith is the Eagles' new No. 1 receiver, and Lemon should start opposite him. The Eagles also added Dontayvion Wicks and Marquise Brown this offseason.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Boston was arguably the best value selection at wide receiver in the entire draft. A first-round prospect on tape, the Cleveland Browns selected him at 39th overall. Not only was it surprising to see Boston last until the second round, he wasn't even the first receiver taken in the 33-64 range (De'Zhaun Stribling, No. 33, San Francisco 49ers).

The Browns took fellow wideout KC Concepcion before Boston, but the latter projects as the most unique weapon in Todd Monken's offense. Boston is a prototypical X-receiver with a massive catch radius on the boundary. He should be extremely QB-friendly as a rookie.

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Germie Bernard was the eighth receiver drafted, but we've re-graded him as the fourth-best prospect at the position when taking team-player fit into account. Bernard is a really good fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Expect DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. to work over the top while the rookie does damage underneath the coverage.

Bernard was the draft's savviest route runner. Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers will appreciate his attention to detail. Bernard possesses such a different skill set from Pittman and Metcalf.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson was among the more divisive prospects throughout the pre-draft process. Constant injuries in college derailed the full scale of his upside and led to questions about his profile. A private workout for NFL teams close to the draft eased any concerns the New Orleans Saints had, who took him at No. 8 overall.

If Tyson stays healthy, he'll make a profound impact on an improving Saints offense that has Tyler Shough, Chris Olave, and Travis Etienne Jr. at its disposal. Tyson is a dynamic wideout who is a serious run-after-catch threat. Hopefully availability isn't an issue.