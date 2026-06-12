Rookie Wide Receivers Already Forcing Teams to Take Notice at OTAs

OTAs (Organized Team Activities) are still being conducted by some teams around the league. Some organizations have already moved onto the next phase of offseason workouts, known as mandatory minicamp. The 2026 NFL Draft class is attempting to make their mark, with a six-week break (roughly) on the horizon prior to training camp.

Several rookies are making positive impressions on their respective coaching staffs. A variety of wide receiver prospects have especially been productive. With a position-high 36 wideouts selected throughout the draft, a number of offenses have received new weapons to integrate into their offense this offseason.

Recent practices around the league have revealed additional breakout rookie performances. Reporters are in attendance and providing daily updates. The following rookie wide receivers are turning heads right now.

2026 NFL Draft: Wide Receivers Dominating OTAs/Minicamp Right Now

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens fourth-round receiver Elijah Sarratt has routinely been a standout at OTAs and minicamp. The Ravens began their two-day minicamp with a June 9th practice. During an 11-on-11 period, Lamar Jackson broke the pocket and uncorked a 60-yard completion down the right sideline to Saratt, per The Baltimore Sun.

Sarratt is a big-bodied target who is capable of making highlight-reel plays for his quarterback. The reigning National Champion has consistently endeared himself to Jackson throughout summer workouts. Expect Sarratt to play a fairly significant role on the Ravens' offense this season.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

The most intriguing aspect of OTAs and minicamp is that you never know which rookies are going to stick up and stand out. A surprise has been emerging with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fifth-round rookie wideout Cyrus Allen is climbing Andy Reid's depth chart with each passing practice.

The Chiefs opted for a three-day minicamp (June 9-11). During the opening session, Allen notched multiple catches during the 11-on-11 period, including a touchdown, per the Chiefs' official team reporter. Injuries and absences at camp have led to more opportunities for back-end receivers in KC. Allen is taking full advantage.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

One of the most consistent rookies at OTAs across the league has been Cleveland Browns wideout Denzel Boston. Zac Jackson of The Athletic recently noted that Boston has been a clear arrow-up player for the Browns heading into summer break. The towering receiver has been a playmaker for the quarterbacks.

The Browns' wideout room lacked a weapon like Boston. He's a traditional "X" receiver with the size and catch radius required to dominate the sideline. Expect Boston to be a starting receiver for Todd Monken's offense this season, regardless if it's Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

Zavion Thomas, WR, Chicago Bears

The second-fastest receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft was LSU's Zavion Thomas. That was proven when he ran a blazing-fast 4.28 at the NFL Combine. Thomas' breathtaking speed has been on display for the Chicago Bears at both OTAs and minicamp.

At the Bears' first minicamp practice, Thomas took a screen pass from backup quarterback Tyson Bagent for a yards-after-catch touchdown, per Bears On SI. Thomas is practicing his way into an instant role on Ben Johnson's offense. He'll also play a vital role on special teams.