Five NFL Rookie Injuries Guaranteed to Shake-Up Week 2

There is a 100% guaranteed injury rate in the NFL. Week 1 of the 2026 campaign has already delivered on that promise. Various rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class are already sidelined heading into Week 2 with injuries.

Several rookies made an instant impact in Week 1 debuts. Some of them suffered injuries midway through their performance. We've compiled the notable information heading into Week 2.

We've identified five notable rookies dealing with injuries in Week 2.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Notable Rookie Injuries in Week 2

49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling Sidelined for 10+ Weeks

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling suffered a serious ankle injury just 21 snaps into his regular-season debut. The 33rd overall selection recently underwent ankle surgery. He's expected to be sidelined for a minimum of 10 weeks.

It's a shame. Stribling looked downright dominant at times throughout training camp and the preseason. Stribling registered 11 receptions on 13 targets in two preseason games for 109 yards. He was adding a big-play element to Kyle Shanahan's downfield passing attack.

Injury Prevents Ravens WR Ja'Kobi Lane From Building on Strong Offseason

Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is another first-year wideout who was injured in Week 1. Lane suffered a wrist injury while trying to outstretch for a Lamar Jackson pass in the end zone. He's since been placed on IR, meaning he won't be eligible to return until Week 6.

Lane registered one reception before suffering the injury. The 80th selection was excellent throughout camp and the preseason, winning a starting job in 11 personnel. Lane had four catches and a touchdown during the exhibition.

Dolphins LB Kyle Louis Placed on IR

Undersized linebacker Kyle Louis has been making the transition to safety for the Miami Dolphins. He primarily played on special teams in Week 1 before getting injured, but earned a few snaps as a nickel defender. Louis has been placed on IR with an MCL sprain.

The rebuilding Dolphins are playing several rookies on offense and defense. Louis has intriguing ability with sideline-to-sideline capabilities. Hopefully he'll manage to get back into the lineup once healthy.

Lions Missed OT Blake Miller in Thursday Night Football Loss to Bills

Detroit Lions right tackle Blake Miller was excellent in Week 1, but the rookie suffered a knee injury in his debut. With Detroit playing on Thursday Night Football, it was too swift of a turnaround for the blocker to get physically cleared. The Lions missed Miller dearly in the high-scoring defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was sacked on four occasions. Veteran tackle Larry Borom was credited with allowing seven pressures and two sacks. Hopefully Miller returns ASAP.

Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Week-to-Week

After an inconsistent training camp and preseason period, it took New York Jets rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. less than three minutes into the regular season to make a huge impact. Facing a 3rd-and-9 on their opening possession with 12:10 remaining in the opening quarter, Geno Smith hit Cooper for a 30-yard catch and run. He unfortunately injured his ankle, left the contest and didn't return.

Cooper is now considered week-to-week. He'll miss the Jets' Week 2 contest versus the Green Bay Packers. Cooper's upside was on display on that explosive play against the Tennessee Titans.