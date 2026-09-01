7 Sleeper NFL Rookies Close to Claiming Week 1 Starting Jobs After 53-Man Roster Cuts

All 32 NFL teams submitted their initial 53-man rosters on Sunday afternoon. Monday welcomed more change, with the waiver wire process bringing additional change to rosters. Rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft are now feeling more settled in their roles.

Several late-round rookies took advantage of training camp and preseason reps to establish their positions on respective rosters. Some of them even emerged as potential instant starters. Various draftees selected in Rounds 3-7 are trending towards being Week 1 starters.

The following five late-round rookies possess excellent opportunities to start in Week 1. All 32 head coaches are still sorting through their new-look official depth charts while making those decisions. These rookies are worth monitoring as potential starters.

Late-Round NFL Rookies Posing as Starters After 53-Man Roster Cuts

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane simply made himself undeniable throughout training camp and the preseason. The former USC standout routinely stood out while building chemistry with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. All indications are Lane will open the season as the WR3 behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Lane made big-time plays at practice a daily occurrence. He simply outperformed sophomore Devontez Walker, who was his main competitor. Lane should be a red-zone and contested catch asset for the Ravens' offense this season.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been holding a position battle at linebacker all offseason long. Fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr has placed significant pressure on Dorian Williams for that spot. Terrel Bernard is the other starting linebacker.

The Bills haven't made any official announcements. If Williams starts in Week 1, his play will be closely monitored, with Elarms-Orr waiting to capitalize on an opportunity. Elarms-Orr notched six tackles and four stops throughout his stellar preseason showing.

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive back Keionte Scott possesses an excellent opportunity to open the regular season as the defense's starting nickelback. Jacob Parrish was seemingly his biggest competitor, but had been listed as the starting outside corner on the unofficial depth chart. Head coach Todd Bowles has some good problems to sort through here.

Scott suffered an ankle injury in the preseason finale, but it has been described as minor. The 116th selection was a certified draft-weekend steal, and he'll pay immediate dividends. Scott has the energy and football IQ needed to thrive in a Bowles-coached defense.

Fernando Carmona, IOL, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie fifth-round pick Fernando Carmona wasn't even in the right guard position battle when the offseason kicked off. After stringing together several impressive performances during the preseason, he's officially going to be named the starter. The Titans outright released veteran guard Cordell Volson, who was initially the favorite before Carmona took over.

In three exhibition appearances, Carmona earned a pass-blocking grade of 83.5 from Pro Football Focus, and 87.1 as a run blocker. He'll be backed up by sophomore guard Jackson Slater. The Titans believe they have a legitimate gem in Carmona.

Caleb Douglas & Chris Bell, WR, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins do not have many pass catchers for quarterback Malik Willis. By default, it essentially feels certain that third-round rookie Caleb Douglas is going to start. Fellow rookie Chris Bell is another option to receive significant playing time, with veterans Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington serving as two experienced options.

The Dolphins even traded wideout Tutu Atwell back to the Los Angeles Rams during the roster cutdown period. Douglas, the 75th selection in the draft, had a 28-yard reception during the preseason. The rebuilding Dolphins are willing to take some bumps and bruises with young players.

Charles Demmings, CB, Minnesota Vikings

We consistently named Charles Demmings among the biggest predraft sleeper prospects. He should have been a top-100 selection, but the Minnesota Vikings stole him at No. 163 overall. Now, Demmings looks poised to start at cornerback for Brian Flores' defense in Week 1.

Demmings is long, physical, athletic, and aggressive. The first Stephen F. Austin participant in Senior Bowl history, he possesses every trait Coach Flores covets in boundary cornerbacks. Demmings played himself into a Week 1 starting role.

Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Jacksonville Jaguars

We had a borderline first-round grade on former Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon throughout the predraft process. Seeing him last until 88th overall was among the NFL Draft's bigger head-scratching moments. After his stellar preseason, why Pregnon ended up being a late third-round pick isn't any clearer.

After some offseason shuffling, Pregnon appears poised to start at left guard in Week 1. That's a big responsibility on a Jaguars offense that ranked sixth in scoring last season. Pregnon should have been drafted roughly 30 selections earlier.