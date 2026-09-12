Five NFL Rookies Who Could Steal the Spotlight in Week 1 of the 2026 Season

The 2026 NFL season is officially underway! The rookie class has already made an impact in the opening two games. Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price totaled 58 all-purpose yards in a Super Bowl rematch victory over the New England Patriots.

Sunday will welcome 13 Week 1 NFL contests. The 2026 NFL Draft's rookie class will totally be under a microscope. Expect various rookies to take advantage of their first regular-season opportunity.

We've identified five first-round rookies capable of stealing the spotlight in Week 1. The following rookies are game-changing talents. Watch them closely on Sunday.

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season: Five First-Round Rookies Could Dominate

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

The New York Jets drafted defensive end David Bailey at No. 2 overall to help fix a pass rush that finished 31st in sacks last season. In Week 1, Bailey and a revamped defensive line get a matchup with a Tennessee Titans offensive line that let quarterback Cam Ward get sacked on a league-high 55 occasions last year. Bailey could make an instant impact after enjoying an impressive training camp period.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Titans spent the offseason investing in Ward's surroundings. They drafted Carnell Tate with the fourth overall selection with the intention of him becoming Ward's go-to playmaker. Too much was said about Tate going the entire preseason without a single catch. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will probably look to get him involved early and often versus a Jets secondary that lacks star power at cornerback. A big bounce back could be on the horizon.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't believe their luck when safety Caleb Downs fell outside the top 10, trading up one overall with the Miami Dolphins to ensure they landed him. They'll open their 2026 campaign in a major spot, on Sunday Night Football versus NFC East rivals New York Giants. Throughout camp, Downs appeared capable of transforming a secondary that struggled mightily throughout 2025. He's one of the talents first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker is leaning on.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rueben Bain Jr. was another prospect who was underdrafted. A predraft debate about his length and physical tools led to a draft-day slide, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pouncing on his availability at No. 15 overall. The Bucs were beyond pleased with Bain and what he displayed throughout camp and the preseason. Head coach Todd Bowles will unleash him this weekend in a favorable matchup versus a Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that has consistently struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon missed significant chunks of camp and the preseason with an annoying hamstring injury. He played in the exhibition finale, earning 17 snaps, converting five targets to just three receiving yards. Despite his lackluster offseason, Lemon is listed as an instant starter on the Eagles' unofficial Week 1 depth chart. The debut matchup appears favorable, with a new-look Washington Commanders defense on the schedule.