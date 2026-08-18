Ranking 10 NFL Rookies Generating the Most Buzz at Training Camp So Far

We're less than 14 days away from NFL roster cutdown day. That means there's fewer than two weeks remaining of training camp. With all 32 franchises still possessing two additional preseason contests, there are limited opportunities to assess each rookie class before regular-season football begins.

Training camp's sample sizes on the 2026 NFL Draft's rookie class are getting larger. With so much information at our disposal, we've ranked 10 rookies generating the most buzz so far. The following rookies are trending in positive directions.

NFL Training Camp: 10 Rookies Generating the Most Buzz

10. Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got an absolute steal in the fourth round when they drafted versatile defensive back Keionte Scott. The former Miami standout has been generating significant buzz at camp and that momentum carried over to his preseason debut. Scott played 17 coverage snaps, allowing just five receiving yards en route to earning a PFF coverage grade of 81.3. The Buccaneers got themselves a mid-round contributor who can play right away.

9. Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys desperately needed somebody to transform a secondary that was historically bad last season. Getting safety Caleb Downs at 11th overall was extremely fortunate. All indications out of Dallas are that Downs has been difficult for the offense to practice against. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will place the former Ohio State safety in playmaking positions.

8. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has been downright dominating training camp. Veteran reporter Jamison Hensley recently claimed he's never seen a rookie be this productive at camp, and he's been covering the Ravens for 27 years. Lane scored a touchdown in his preseason debut and has routinely endeared himself to quarterback Lamar Jackson at practice. The buzz is very real on the ex USC receiver.

7. Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scouts are going to regret questioning Rueben Bain Jr. as a prospect. The Buccaneers ended his slide at No. 15 overall and they're being rewarded at camp so far. Bain tormented New York Jets right tackle Armand Membou at a joint practice recently, and Membou has been having a stellar camp himself. Bucs tackle Luke Goedeke has also been a victim of Bain's pass-rushing ferocity. Arm length be damned, he's the real deal.

6. Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

No Day 3 rookie has generated the buzz that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen has. The attention that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid demand helps, but it seems like we're getting positive reports on Allen coming out of camp daily. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has steadily received first-team reps on offense. He also looked good in his preseason debut, moving the chains twice via two impressive catches. He's trending towards being a notable contributor.

5. Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

New York Giants veterans and coaches have been extremely impressed with rookie linebacker Arvell Reese throughout camp. The hype was also realized in his preseason debut. Pro Football Focus tagged Reese with an overall defensive grade of 88.2. The versatile defender was flying around, showcasing his flexibility and athleticism. He looks totally capable of being a menace for John Harbaugh's defense this season.

4. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The hype-train on Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Carnell Tate left the station after the team's first public OTA practice. He caught three touchdowns from quarterback Cam Ward during that session and has routinely terrorized the Titans' secondary ever since. Tate is quickly establishing himself as Ward's go-to target at practice. The ascending QB-WR duo should be incredibly fun to watch this season.

3. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers receiver De'Zhaun Stribling tied to lead all rookie wideouts in receptions throughout Week 1 of the preseason with seven. He did it against Titans starting cornerbacks Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor, who struggled to stick with the dynamic pass catcher. Stribling has been really good at camp while flashing a pro-ready skill set. The 49ers will rely on him to be productive after losing Ricky Pearsall to a season-ending injury. He looks fully capable.

2. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie KC Concepcion was absolutely dynamic in his preseason debut. The breathtaking athlete generated 72 all-purpose yards and a touchdown as a receiver, runner, and punt returner. He showcased speed, vision, and elusiveness. Expect Browns head coach Todd Monken to continue utilizing him in a variety of ways on offense and special teams. This is a rebuilding roster, but Concepcion will create explosive plays.

1. David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie pass rusher David Bailey has arguably been the team's best player at camp. He is routinely stressing their starting offensive tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou in practice. He was also incredibly impressive in a joint practice with the Buccaneers. Bailey endured some ups and downs throughout his preseason debut, but continues to have the look of a double-digit sack producer and potential Defensive Rookie of the Year.