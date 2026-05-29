Texans' C.J. Stroud Extension May Be Coming Sooner Than Expected

A ton of talk revolving around the Houston Texans this offseason has concerned the future of quarterback C.J. Stroud, and more importantly, what his next contract might look like as he's officially extension-eligible this offseason.

The consensus––at least up to this point in the offseason––has been more focused around that extension coming in 2027 as opposed to this summer.

Following an up-and-down second and third season, many have seen this year-four campaign as a prove-it season for Stroud to rebound with a stronger supporting cast, and continue to grow under offensive coordinator Nick Caley, then get that pay raise after a productive year is in the books.

But according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, per a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he noted that his "hunch" is that an extension for Stroud has a good chance of arriving this offseason, as opposed to later down the line.

"My guess is he does. That's my guess. They've been paying their players. And if I had to guess and bet on the Texans and how they handle it. I would think that C.J. Stroud gets paid this offseason," Schefter said on Friday.

"And I would say by the time the season begins, C.J. Stroud has a new deal. That's my guess. That's my hunch. We'll see if it plays out."

"My guess is that CJ Stroud gets paid this offseason..



I would say by the time the season begins he has a new deal" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/n0vpRHCMGY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 29, 2026

C.J. Stroud Getting Paid Before 2026 Season?

It's an interesting dilemma for the Texans to be in as it relates to paying Stroud.

On one hand, paying him now can lock in their quarterback of the future in an ever-growing market for pay at the position, and would likely get him at a cheaper deal than they would a year from now––even if not a substantial difference in total value.

On the other hand, Stroud still faces some critical questions of whether or not he can put the pieces together for a season as strong as his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign that put him on the NFL map.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield for an open receiver against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If he can't reach those heights again, and the Texans have already dished out significant money, that could drastically derail the Texans' future finances. So the Texans have to be confidently sure they've got their signal-caller of the future if they put pen to paper on a deal.

Per Schefter, that deal might not be out of the realm of imagination to come before Week 1 kicks off in September. And if it does, it'd be yet another example of the Texans getting ahead of the curve on extending their key cornerstones.

The Texans had hashed out short-term, one-year extensions for Danielle Hunter and Dalton Schultz earlier this offseason, and dealt out a couple of steep, multi-year extensions for Will Anderson and Azeez Al-Shaair later on.

If Houston is truly assured in Stroud's abilities as their long-term starting quarterback, their recent history shows getting ahead of that contract now rather than later is how Nick Caserio and Co. like to operate.

Stroud Not Worried About Extension Talks

Regardless of whether or not that agreement happens, though, it seems like Stroud isn't too worried himself for that contract on the horizon.

When speaking about it at OTAs earlier this week, Stroud made it clear that while he feels he's held up his end of the bargain, he's letting his agent, David Mulugheta, handle that business behind the scenes.

"I let my agent handle it. If it's time to do it, then it is," Stroud said of his extension. "My job is football. So, that's what I'm focused on, just getting better. And I think I've held my bargain up on that end. Whatever happens, happens. I'm excited to be a Texan this year and go from there."

#Texans QB C.J. Stroud doesn't seem too worried about hammering out a new extension:



🗣️"I let my agent handle it. If it's time to do it, then it is."



"My job is football. So, that's what I'm focused on, just getting better. And I think I've held my bargain up on that end." pic.twitter.com/eq3kUNGEfy — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) May 28, 2026

One thing remains virtually guaranteed, and that's that Stroud will be the starting quarterback of the Texans for 2026, no matter what happens in those extension negotiations. The same can likely be said for the 2027 season, considering Houston's already accepted his fifth-year option worth $25.9 million.

And if that new extension does end up happening before the year, and Stroud shows those necessary strides, it'll make that decision to keep him look that much better for the long haul. But time will tell if that becomes a reality.

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