The Main Obstacle Facing Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in 2026

Almost every year, Bryce Young has faced a major obstacle with the Carolina Panthers. In his rookie season, he had the worst roster in football and a terrible head coach. In 2024, he had a new system to learn with no weapons. In 2025, he had to carry over his late-season garbage time success to meaningful games.

In 2026, Young faces yet another obstacle: proving he is worthy of an extension. This obstacle isn't necessarily the main one, though. That's important, but Young and the Panthers are more concerned about winning than his future contract.

The main blockade here is two-fold. It's that historically, fourth-year quarterbacks do not make massive leaps and the Panthers haven't exactly equipped Young with enough talent to become a trend-breaker.

Bryce Young has a huge obstacle in his way this season

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks who aren't that good in their first three years usually don't get much better. If the breakout hasn't happened by then, it's probably not going to happen. Justin Fields is a prime and recent example.

Nowadays, veteran reclamation projects are somewhat common and successful, but that is usually with another team and after more experience. QBs who did make fourth-year jumps either had time on the bench to start (like Aaron Rodgers) or were already pretty good (Josh Allen).

Neither of those things truly applies to Bryce Young, who has been solid at best and did not sit to start his career. Him making a fourth-year leap seems possible because of his growth every year, but jumping into the top tier of QBs is really difficult to envision.

That's the obstacle plaguing Young and the Panthers, who have invested heavily in the roster around Young to try to defend the NFC South crown they shockingly won last year. Most of that investment, though, isn't going to directly help Young.

It's true that a better defense is going to give Young more opportunities, and the Panthers have a much better defense this year. But that defense isn't going to run routes or catch passes from Young.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) react | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The offensive line should be better, too. That will help Young, but does it matter much if he has time to throw and no one to throw it to? The pass-catchers are pretty woeful overall, even if Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are a solid duo.

The running game is lackluster, too. Chuba Hubbard might bounce back, but that's no guarantee. Jonathon Brooks has nine touches in two seasons because of two torn ACLs on the same knee. His health is a question mark, too.

Put simply, history isn't on Young's side, and the Panthers haven't exactly equipped him with enough help to be one of the few QBs to make a huge, meaningful leap in year four.