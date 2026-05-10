NFL Draft Fallout Could Force Shocking WR Trades Nobody Saw Coming

A total of 36 wide receivers were selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Several teams got younger and cheaper at the position. There will be fallout activity as a result. Plenty of veteran wide receivers have been affected by the NFL Draft.

From aging veterans to underperforming recent draft picks, various receivers have been bumped down the depth chart of their respective teams. With close to 40 receivers drafted, on't be surprised if several veteran pass catchers find themselves on the chopping block. We've identified a few who may get traded before training camp.

2026: NFL Draft Fallout: Veteran Wide Receivers Who May Get Traded

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It remains among the worst-kept secrets in the league that the Philadelphia Eagles are eventually planning to trade A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots this offseason. Insiders are openly discussing the possibility like it's a foregone conclusion. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman surely operated under the same assumption, moving up in the draft to select wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon already projects as the replacement for Brown in Nick Sirianni's lineup.



Cedric Tillman, WR, Cleveland Browns

Sep 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) runs onto the field during player introductions before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns entered the draft needing to drastically upgrade their wide receiver corps. General manager Andrew Berry achieved that by drafting KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston with top-40 picks. They project as instant starters in 11 personnel opposite Jerry Jeudy. The Browns also have sophomore UDFA Isaiah Bond, who showed some promise as a rookie. That doesn't leave a lot of room for Cedric Tillman, a 2023 third-round pick who has failed to meet expectations all while being set to enter a contract year.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Brandon Aiyuk will not play another snap for the San Francisco 49ers. That statement is as close to factual as any NFL prediction can get. With the Washington Commanders interested, the 49ers are simply navigating the most resourceful way to confirm his departure. In preparation for the inevitable, they went out and signed Mike Evans and drafted De'Zhaun Stribling. Kyle Shanahan has a reputation for sitting rookies, but Stribling is a big, vertical weapon whose excellent blocking ability may get him on the field right away.



Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (10) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver corps last season felt like DK Metcalf and friends. Realizing a need for better personnel under new head coach Mike McCarthy, they traded for Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard. Where does that leave 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson? Injuries have plagued his young career. Wilson missed his entire rookie campaign with a hamstring injury, and spent 2025 as a reserve who recorded 12 receptions. Time is running out.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (13) catches a pass in the second quarter during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skeptics questioned Jalin Hyatt's technical abilities coming out of a gimmicky Tennessee offense. Believers claimed his breathtaking athleticism would ultimately win out. Through three seasons, it appears the doubters had a point. Hyatt has struggled to get on the field consistently and still hasn't scored an NFL touchdown despite already entering his contract year. The New York Giants have a new coaching staff and decision-maker, drafted Malachi Fields, and even signed Darnell Mooney. Hyatt has probably worn out his welcome.

