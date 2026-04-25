4 Teams That Are Quietly Crushing the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft represents an opportunity to improve all 32 rosters around the league. In typical fashion, Rounds 1-3 delivered mixed results on that front, with some organizations taking better advantage than others. Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) welcomed various "sleeper" opportunites, and we've tracked those picks via our NFL Draft "Steals" tracker.

It's always fascinating to analyse which franchises are correctly navigating these opportunities compared to their rivals. Some teams are successfully using this draft to springboard them to improvement. Having analyzed all 32 teams throughout the first three rounds, we've identified which four organizations have truly crushed the 2026 NFL Draft thus far.

2026 NFL Draft: 4 Teams Who Are Crushing It So Far

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have strung together the best NFL Draft through two days. General manager Andrew Berry nailed last year's iteration too, with rookies like Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins, Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, and Harold Fannin Jr. making quick impacts. Berry is really good at this.

The Browns moved down from No. 6, acquired additional capital and solved their left tackle problem with Spencer Fano. Wide receiver was a weakness entering the draft, so Berry drafted two first-round-worthy prospects in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, getting Boston in Round 2. Finally, safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was the steal of the second round. The Browns are on the fast-track.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions only have made two selections. Credit to general manager Brad Holmes, though. He and Dan Campbell have established a consistent identity and they understand how to continue investing in their DNA.

Selecting right tackle Blake Miller at No. 17 overall should replace Taylor Decker, with Penei Sewell moving to the blind side. Miller enters the NFL Draft as a steady 54-game starter who possesses the character and experience required to be a Week 1 starter. Holmes then drafted former Michigan EDGE Derrick Moore at No. 44. The last time Holmes drafted a Wolverines pass rusher worked out pretty well. Moore will be an athletic complement to Aidan Hutchinson.

New York Giants

The New York Giants entered the NFL Draft with an abundance of capital at their disposal and they've taken full advantage. They landed Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa at Nos. 5 and 10 overall. The value can be fairly questioned, given the Giants allegedly plan to play Reese at off-ball linebacker and Mauigoa at guard, but there's no denying they've added two elite talents to the roster.



Getting cornerback Colton Hood at No. 37 overall should replace Cor'Dale Flott in the lineup. Hood was a fringe first-round prospect who represented excellent value in Round 2. We had mixed feelings about wide receiver Malachi Fields with the 74th pick, but his size and vertical ability could pay dividends in an offense that needed another wideout.

New York Jets

New York Jets fans have expressed mixed emotions about their draft selections thus far. Chalk it up to their unwavering passion. Jets general manager Darren Mougey is crushing it.

The Jets took the most pro-ready pass rusher at No. 2 overall in David Bailey. At No. 16, they landed tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who is essentially a big pass catcher that also survives as an in-line blocker. Jets fans wanted a wide receiver there. Mougey satisfied that craving by trading back into the first round for Omar Cooper Jr. What a trio of prospects in the first round. The icing on the cake was landing Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds with the 50th selection. Ponds is a highly instinctual and competitive defender who will thrive under Aaron Glenn's watchful eye.