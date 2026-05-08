NFL Rookies Already Threatening to Steal Starting Jobs (Including Round 2-3 Picks)

The 2026 NFL Draft offered all 32 teams an opportunity to improve their roster. Most first-round picks are guaranteed starting jobs. Finding instant starters outside the first round separates excellent drafts from average classes.

Rounds 2 and 3 still delivered some team-prospect fits that produced Week 1 starters. Expect several rookies to enter training camp with the intention of immediately flipping their respective team's depth chart. We've identified prospects drafted outside the first round that qualify as Week 1 starters.

2026 NFL Draft: Rookies Threatening to Steal Week 1 Jobs

Chase Bisontis, IOL, Arizona Cardinals

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) rushes the line past Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. (54) and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals made the bold decision to select running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall. Strengthening the offensive line immediately became a priority to maximize the Love pick. Drafting former Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis in the second round made sense. Bisontis figures to instantly slot into the right guard position, where Isaiah Adams started in 2025. A training camp battle likely looms.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates after he makes a reception in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns definitely needed to improve their wide receiver corps in this NFL Draft. After taking KC Concepcion with their second of two first-round picks, general manager Andrew Berry doubled down by nabbing Denzel Boston in the second round. Between Concepcion and Jerry Jeudy, the Browns have two receivers who can move around the offensive formation. Boston is a throwback "X" receiver with boundary size. He should play that role in Week 1 for Todd Monken's offense.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 selections during the 2026 NFL Draft. A bunch of rookies project as starters in Miami, including first-round picks Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson. Well, second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez should secure that status for himself as well. Rodriguez is a high-IQ tackling machine who can play against the run and pass while generating turnovers. He'll form a stellar partnership with Jordyn Brooks.



Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) uses a stiff arm to break a tackle by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. having similar skill sets at wide receiver, the Pittsburgh Steelers desperately needed a complimentary weapon who can work underneath the coverage. Second-round pick Germie Bernard should immediately play that role. There's essentially no competition in Bernard's way of taking that slot wideout job. Former third-round pick Roman Wilson has constantly battled injuries and underachieved. The zone-beating receiver will be a specialised threat.

CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts didn't have a first-round pick as the result of their aggressive midseason trade for cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. That didn't prevent GM Chris Ballard from drafting an instant starter in linebacker CJ Allen at No. 53 overall. The Colts received lackluster play from their linebacker corps last season. Allen should immediately address that with his green-dot mentality, downhill quickness, and pursuit speed.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score in overtime at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans traded up for a second time during the first two rounds to leapfrog the Denver Broncos and select linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. at No. 60 overall. New head coach Robert Saleh used to be a linebackers position coach and has a reputation for developing some of the best off-ball defenders in the NFL (Fred Warner, Azeez Al-Shaair, Dre Greenlaw). Hill's range, athleticism, and physicality is exactly what Saleh craves at the position. He'll be on the field in Week 1.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch set Georgia's single-season record for receptions with 81 catches in 2025. That volume prepared him to make an immediate impact on the Atlanta Falcons' roster. Their offseason depth chart currently lists Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus as starters in 11 personnel opposite Drake London. One of Dotson or Zaccheaus should quickly be supplanted by Branch. The former hasn't had more than 19 receptions in back-to-back years.