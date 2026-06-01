NFL Draft Created Obvious Winners and Brutal Losers in 2026 Power Rankings

The 2026 NFL Draft provided all 32 franchises with an opportunity to improve their rosters following free agency. Some organizations took better advantage than others. Power rankings have been shuffled as a result.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are being pursued by 31 contenders. All 32 teams have undergone massive offseason changes, with the NFL Draft being the final pivotal event on the offseason calendar for teams to really change their trajectory. With that in mind, we've released our power rankings, with blurbs and analysis about how the NFL Draft played a role in every team's ranking.

NFL Power Rankings: How the 2026 Draft Reshuffled Teams 1-32

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have the most complete roster in the NFL despite not using any of their draft picks (Ty Simpson and Max Klare) on immediate contributors.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos may have been playing in Super Bowl 60 had Bo Nix not gotten hurt prior to the AFC Championship Game, and offseason additions like Jaylen Waddle and Jonah Coleman should improve the offensive supporting cast.

3. Seattle Seahawks

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks lost several keynote contributors to free agency, and that comes with minor concern, but first-round pick Jadarian Price looks capable of replacing Kenneth Walker III in the backfield.

4. Buffalo Bills

We loved what the Buffalo Bills did throughout the 2026 NFL Draft, highlighting the mid-round pick of wide receiver Skyler Bell, who along with DJ Moore should help Josh Allen have a more diverse cast of weapons.

5. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans' Super Bowl aspirations may come down to quarterback CJ Stroud and the offense's outputs, because DeMeco Ryans' defense is always elite and it should be even better after adding defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

6. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens' draft class secured the second-best grade in our overall rankings, giving new head coach Jesse Minter plenty of ascending talent to join Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

7. New England Patriots

It's been a messy offseason for the New England Patriots, who are tasked with navigating the weight of new-found expectations and off-field distractions while also using their first-round pick on Caleb Lomu, who begins his career as a swing tackle.

8. Chicago Bears

Dillon Thieneman should have an immediate role in the Chicago Bears, secondary, center Logan Jones is a perfect fit for Ben Johnson's zone-based scheme, and Sam Roush will do the dirty work as an in-line tight end for a team with legitimate expectations after an exhilarating 2025 season.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Getting Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator was arguably the Los Angeles Chargers' biggest offseason acquisition; Akheem Mesidor is a pro-ready pass rusher, and mid-round receiver Brenen Thompson might make electric plays on special teams as a rookie.

10. San Francisco 49ers

Will De'Zhaun Stribling even make a Year One impact? San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is notorious for bringing rookies along slowly. Elsewhere, Romello Height, Gracen Halton, and Jaden Dugger could play roles on a defense that needed another injection of young talent.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

It feels like a crossroads year for head coach Nick Sirianni, who possibly can't afford his Philadelphia Eagles to fall short. Trading up for Makai Lemon in the first round ensures there's a plan for AJ Brown's inevitable departure via trade.

12. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with yet another Rashee Rice off-field situation and Patrick Mahomes is coming off an ACL injury. Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane will be an instant starter, and mid-round rookies Emmett Johnson and Jadon Canady shouldn't be slept on.

13. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions first-round pick Blake Miller should help the offense get back to playing big-boy bully ball. The NFC North is the most competitive division, but Dan Campbell's squad are legitimate contenders.

14. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers didn't possess a first-round pick as a result of their Micah Parsons blockbuster, but mid-round picks like Chris McClellan, Jager Burton, and Dani Dennis-Sutton should pay eventual dividends.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the most confusing and controversial draft, with GM James Gladstone seemingly reaching for multiple prospects. They're still a 13-4 team that appears well constructed to compete in the AFC again.

16. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were terrible in 2025 largely because their defense was awful, but rookies like Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Jaishawn Barham could help turn their fortunes around in 2026. The offense should hum along as usual.

17. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers were among the most surprising 2025 teams, winning a bad division and nearly upsetting the Rams in the playoffs; they've had an excellent offseason, and first-round pick Monroe Freeling is a long-term play, and mid-round center Sam Hecht should develop into a starter, too.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go their separate ways next offseason if 2026 is a disappointment; first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. was arguably the biggest first-round steal, and Jason Licht did it again with Keionte Scott in the fourth round.

19. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals traded their first-round pick for Dexter Lawrence, an aggressive move that fits their win-now timeline. Elsewhere, we loved their mid-round selections of interior offensive linemen Connor Lew and Brian Parker II.

20. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders should have a bounce-back year if quarterback Jayden Daniels stays healthy. Sonny Styles should have a profound impact on the defense, and both Antonio Williams and Kaytron Allen are capable of contributing on offense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are taking the Pittsburgh Steelers on their final ride; will they be better than mediocre? Offensive tackle Max Iheanachor offers a solution to Broderick Jones' injury concerns, and Germie Bernard was among the most pro-ready receivers in the draft.

22. New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough and Kellen Moore appear to have the New Orleans Saints on the right track; Selecting Jordyn Tyson was all about investing in Shough's growth at quarterback, and second-round defensive tackle Christen Miller is a rugged prospect with immediate upside.

23. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are an unknown commodity as they begin the Matt Ryan and Kevin Stefanski era. Whether it's Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, they'll appreciate having another dynamic weapon like Zachariah Branch in the passing game.

24. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are beginning to have J.J. McCarthy doubts, as proven by their Kyler Murray acquisition. This Vikings draft class was underrated, with Demond Claiborne and Charles Demmings as exciting late-round picks; second-round linebacker Jake Golday could prove to be a home-run selection.

25. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans appear to be on the right track with Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll leading the way. First-round pick Carnell Tate is already showing chemistry with Cam Ward, and is an underrated Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

26. New York Giants

The New York Giants had an excellent draft, landing Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa, and Colton Hood with top-40 picks. Head coach John Harbaugh was a massive get, but it's Jaxson Dart's development that will determine the outcome of 2026.

27. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are relying on quarterback Daniel Jones to make a full recovery from a brutal midseason Achilles tear; Regarding the draft, second-round linebacker CJ Allen is easy to pencil into the starting lineup.

28. Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak was a terrific hire to bring No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza along. The Las Vegas Raiders may take a patient approach, with Kirk Cousins beginning the season as the starter. No. 38 overall pick Treydan Stukes will make a swift impact on defense.

29. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns had a phenomenal draft for a second consecutive year, but their 2026 campaign will come down to quarterback play. They're probably already looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, with an opportunity to quickly become contenders if they land a top prospect.

30. New York Jets

The New York Jets made three first-round picks in 2026 and they possess three more in 2027; East Rutherford could end up being the destination for Arch Manning or Dante Moore. The Jets remain in full-blown rebuild mode.

31. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals arguably have the worst quarterback situation in the entire league; Jacoby Brissett is holding out and rookie Carson Beck felt like a forced mid-round pick. This is another organization looking ahead to 2027.

32. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are the definition of a full-blown rebuild after completely tearing it down to the studs this offseason. Starting quarterback Malik Willis is being placed in an impossible situation; it's highly likely they'll be drafting a top quarterback prospect in 2027.