Five Teams That Missed the Playoffs Took a Massive Step Forward Through the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft provided an opportunity for all 32 teams to improve their rosters. It's especially important for the 18 organizations that missed the playoffs during the 2025 season. Fielding an improved team via the NFL Draft can positively alter your trajectory.

Despite trades altering the order, the opening 12 selections of the 2026 NFL Draft were made by franchises that missed the postseason in 2025. That creates opportunity for improvement. Every season in the NFL tells a unique story, and the upcoming 2026 campaign will be no different.

Several teams took appropriate steps via the NFL Draft. We've identified five in particular. The following teams improved drastically via the prospects added to their roster.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Playoff-less Teams That Improved via the NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were underwhelming on defense last season, so general manager Brett Veach used his first four picks on defense. Cornerback Mansoor Delane will be an instant starter outside. Peter Woods gives Steve Spagnuolo a rugged defensive lineman to compete next to Chris Jones.

R Mason Thomas adds much-needed juice to the pass-rushing room. Emmett Johnson could quickly be the supporting back behind Kenneth Walker III, and Jadon Canady is an underrated nickel corner. The Chiefs had a stellar draft and should get back on track after missing the postseason in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were an abomination defensively last season after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. It was unsurprising to see them focus heavily on defense throughout the draft. First-round safety Caleb Downs should quickly transform their production in the secondary.

Malachi Lawrence is an effective and athletic pass rusher. Day Three cornerback Devin Moore could develop into a starter if he manages to stay healthy, and Jaishawn Barham should be a flexible front-seven defender. The Cowboys' defense could be a much improved unit in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens lost a win-and-in game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 last season. They made big changes this offseason, replacing long-term head coach John Harbaugh with former understudy Jesse Minter. They also ended up making a sizable 11 selections during the draft.

Vega Ioane is plug-and-play at guard for an offense still centered around Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Jakobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt could be effective mid-round receivers. Chandler Rivers has nickel corner upside, and Adam Randall is a developmental prospect behind Henry. The Ravens have a top-five draft class after barely missing the playoffs.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions successfully used the 2026 NFL Draft to rediscover their identity. First-round offensive tackle Blake Miller immediately fills a void left behind by Taylor Decker's departure. Pass rusher Derrick Moore is another Michigan alum to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson in the pass rush.

The Lions finished 9-8 in 2025, last in the ultra-competitive NFC North. The division appears slated to be a bloodbath again in 2026. The Lions are well-prepared to compete for the title. Late-round defensive picks Keith Abney II and Jimmy Rolder should also contribute.

New York Giants

The New York Giants finished 4-13 last season and are focused on building around potential franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart. They were flushed with draft capital to do so. They took dynamic linebacker Arvell Reese at No. 5 overall and guard Francis Mauigoa with the 10th pick after acquiring it for Dexter Lawrence.

Second-round cornerback Colton Hood represented terrific value with starting-caliber upside. Malachi Fields should assist the offense, and late-round linebacker Jack Kelly has a pathway. The Giants remain in the early stages of their rebuild, but they took a proper step via the 2026 NFL Draft.