Rams' Decision to Draft Ty Simpson Will Define What Comes Next for Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams pulled the true stunner of the 2026 NFL Draft when they selected quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall. It was a shocking decision that generated debate. How Simpson turns out will define everything that comes next for Rams head coach Sean McVay.

The Rams enjoyed an excellent 2025 campaign in which they finished 12-5, second in the NFC West behind the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The Rams were defeated 31-27 by those Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Everything general manager Les Snead and McVay set out to achieve this offseason was about tipping the divisional advantage back in their favor.

Initially, it appeared the Rams' offseason plan aligned perfectly with that sentiment. Then the decision came to plan for the future by selecting Matthew Stafford's eventual successor at No. 13 overall. The Rams appear to be tiptoeing the line between instant aggression and future responsibility.

Los Angeles Rams' decision to Select QB Ty Simpson at No. 13 Sends Mixed Signals

The defensive backfield was a weakness for the Rams last season. As free agency opened, Snead addressed that Achilles heel aggressively by trading a first-round pick (No. 29) to the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie, then signing him to a $124 million extension. The Rams then signed McDuffie's teammate, Jaylen Watson to a three-year, $51 million contract to complete the revamp at cornerback.

The Rams appeared all-in on pursuing Super Bowl LXI. That is the correct strategy considering Stafford, the league's reigning MVP, turned 38 in February, one painful day before he watched his rival Seahawks win the Super Bowl. Given Stafford's advancing age, it's natural for the Rams to start thinking about what comes next, but they seem to be stuck between approaches.

The Rams could have utilized the 13th pick on another instant contributor. A wide receiver would have made sense with the aging Davante Adams entering a contract year. Two pass catchers went within seven selections of Simpson, and the Rams were heavily connected (a smokescreen) to both Makai Lemon and Kenyon Sadiq throughout the pre-draft process.

After acquiring McDuffie and Watson, it's plausible the Rams felt their roster was strong enough to ignore any perceived remaining weaknesses and prepare for Stafford's retirement. They might even be correct, as the Rams undoubtedly appear to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders for a second consecutive campaign. If they fall short of reaching Super Bowl LXI, skeptics will likely mention that Simpson watched from the sidelines while he could have been swapped out for instant on-field help.

The notion that any NFL team is ever good enough is uncomfortable.

NFL Draft: Ty Simpson Will Define Sean McVay's Next Act

Once frequently linked to premature retirement, Coach McVay appears revitalized on the sidelines as talks of him walking away to do television have significantly quieted. If the 2027 campaign is truly Stafford's final season, attention will immediately shift to developing Simpson. Successfully doing so would lead to a retool instead of a rebuild, as the majority of assets on the Rams' roster are still in the ascending phase of their careers.

From Simpson's perspective, he couldn't have requested a better situation than to land under McVay's thumb while not being asked to contribute right away. College inexperience and forcing quarterbacks to play immediately has led to recent busts at the position (Anthony Richardson). Simpson started 15 contests this past campaign for Alabama and that accounts for every one of his college starts.

He'll receive the patient coaching his developmental upside deserves in Los Angeles. The Rams will prepare him behind Stafford for the inevitable while trying to win Super Bowl LXI with Stafford. To successfully achieve both goals is a balancing act that will challenge Snead and McVay.

Ty Simpson Wasn't the Rams' Only Head Scratching Pick

With the Simpson pick being all about the future, the Rams' next NFL Draft decision followed that same blueprint. They selected former Ohio State tight end Max Klare at No. 61 overall. He'll conceivably be the fourth tight end on the depth chart as a rookie behind Colby Parkinson, 2025 second-round pick (yup) Terrance Ferguson, and Tyler Higbee.

Even with McVay's recent affinity for heavy tight end packages, he can't conceivably maximize all four in 2026. Parkinson is entering a contract year and is unlikely to return in 2027. Higbee is a likely cap casualty next offseason, meaning drafting Klare was all about preparing for departures.

Simpson and Klare may step into significantly bigger roles in 2027, but will they have a Super Bowl ring to show for it?