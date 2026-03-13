The Hidden Risk the Rams' Signing Trent McDuffie Creates

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Rams made the right move to trade for and then extend cornerback Trent McDuffie. An All-Pro with multiple Super Bowl rings before the age of 24, McDuffie is a baller, and after his opening presser, it's clear why the team wanted to invest so much into him.

If the Rams just traded for him, that would've been one thing, but they also handed him a record-setting contract to keep him with the team for the next five seasons.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In the NFL, it's often the moves that set up a Super Bowl run that become the price that must be paid the following year, something the Rams understand from their disastrous 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI. While it doesn't appear that the Rams will have to pay as steep a price next season due to them retaining a first-round selection for this season and next, Rams general manager Les Snead will have a tough question to ask of himself after the 2026 Draft.

The Risk of Extending McDuffie

Snead mentioned earlier this season that the Rams would prioritize free agency and then the draft before working on player extensions. The Rams' beloved 2023 draft class is entering their final year and Snead has invested over $200 million into his secondary, with McDuffie, Jaylen Watson , and Kam Curl getting paid. McDuffie has the biggest and longest contract that doesn't kick in until next season, the year when the 2023 class' extensions kick in.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with Trent McDuffie (22) after recovering a muffed punt against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In that class is Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Warren McClendon, Steve Avila, Ethan Evans and others.

Without going too deep into detail, we know Nacua will earn a record-setting deal, who's value could increase if Jaxon Smith-Njigba signs his extension with Seattle first. Seattle also has a fifth-year option with Smith-Njigba, putting his deal a bit more down the road, so they might strike a deal soon, as the hit wouldn't come into play until 2028.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nacua does not have a fifth year, so his hit comes into play next season, and there's no way the Rams can give McDuffie top money without Nacua.

On top of that, Byron Young should get a nine-figure deal after Odafe Oweh got one from the Washington Commanders. Kobie Turner should get at least $75-80 million, if not more. Warren McClendon will likely earn over $10 million per season and the list goes on and on.

It appears that by adding McDuffie, the Rams have placed themselves in a financial quagmire that will result in beloved players saying goodbye. To top things off, Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams are free agents after this season.