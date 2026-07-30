The Biggest Training Camp Tests Await These 5 Rookie NFL Quarterbacks

Just two quarterbacks were selected throughout the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Neither is expected to start in Week 1. The 2022 campaign marked the last time a rookie quarterback failed to start on opening weekend (and 2007 before that).

Just 10 quarterbacks were drafted overall, but four of those selections occurred at Nos. 182 overall or later. There were four quarterbacks drafted with top-100 picks. League-wide expectations are fairly low.

With NFL training camp officially underway, the most notable rookie quarterbacks are facing varying expectations. We've singled out the first five drafted quarterbacks and broken down their realistic pathways at camp.

2026 NFL Draft: Setting Expectations For Rookie QBs at Training Camp

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 1 overall)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reiterated at the beginning of camp that veteran Kirk Cousins is the starting quarterback. Cousins has played for Kubiak in the past and knows his system. He was brought to Vegas specifically so the Raiders could bring rookie No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza along slowly.

Top-pick quarterbacks are rarely afforded patience to develop, but the Raiders appear hellbent on legitimately playing Cousins for as long as possible. Perhaps that'll allow Mendoza to approach camp with a more carefree mindset. The removal of any immediate pressure should allow Mendoza to simply focus on mastering Kubiak's offense while acclimating to life in the NFL.

Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams (No. 13 overall)

The Los Angeles Rams recently signed rookie quarterback Ty Simpson to his rookie contract, avoiding a holdout to start camp. The Rams drafted Simpson with a long-term outlook in mind. He's expected to sit behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford for a minimum of two seasons.

The Rams are even making Simpson earn the backup role as opposed to handing it to him based on his first-round status. At the first few camp practices, Simpson has been entrenched in a position battle with Stetson Bennett to be Stafford's backup quarterback. Bennett has been in Sean McVay's system for a number of years, so he possesses the early upper-hand due to his command of the offense.

Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals (No. 65 overall)

The Arizona Cardinals and starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett agreed to a revised contract to avoid a lengthy distraction at training camp. Despite that, veteran backup Gardner Minshew has earned some reps with the starting offense. Third-round rookie quarterback Carson Beck is attempting to navigate the clutter.

Local reports indicate Beck has been inconsistent, but occasionally impressive at Arizona's first few practices. The rebuilding Cardinals should be invested in playing their rookie quarterback at some point this season before entering the 2027 NFL Draft. Beck must spend camp preparing for an eventual opportunity to start this year.

Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 76 overall)

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round before they knew Aaron Rodgers was definitely coming back. Their quarterback room is now extremely crowded. Veteran Mason Rudolph is taking second-team reps behind Rodgers.

In some ways, the Steelers' situation is ideal for Allar. He's a naturally gifted quarterback who was extremely raw coming out of Penn State. The former Nittany Lions star must develop better mechanics before becoming a starting-caliber quarterback. Proving he's capable of being Rodgers' successor while working as the third or fourth signal-caller on the depth chart represents a challenge though. When Rodgers retires, the Steelers may have to eventually take a leap of faith with Allar or Will Howard, who they drafted last offseason for similar reasons.

Cade Klubnik, New York Jets (No. 110 overall)

Rookie Cade Klubnik enters camp as the New York Jets' clear-cut No. 2 quarterback. The 35-year-old Geno Smith is an obvious short-term stopgap for a rebuilding team. Unless Smith has them competing for the playoffs, which is unlikely, the Jets should be invested in playing Klubnik this season before they spend one of their three 2027 first-round picks on a quarterback.

Klubnik was a four-year college starter who occasionally played at an extremely high level. Internally, the Jets' coaching staff was very impressed with him during OTAs and minicamps. Klubnik should spend training camp proving he'll be ready to start at some point in 2026.